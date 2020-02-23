EMMITSBURG, Md. — Merrimack College senior Juvaris Hayes set a new NCAA career steals record on Sunday afternoon against Mount St. Mary’s
Hayes made four steals, to finish the night with 452 for his career. His 449th career theft broke the record, snapping an NCAA mark that stood for 17 years.
Hayes led Merrimack’s effort with 19 points, giving him 1,932 points for his career, but the Warriors suffered a 65-57 loss. The Warriors dropped to 19-11 (13-4 NEC) while Mount St. Mary’s improved to 11-18 (7-9 NEC).
With Robert Morris losing, Merrimack maintained a half-game lead over the Red Flash in the NEC standings. With a win on Thursday, the Warriors guarantee at least a share of the NEC regular season championship. A Merrimack win combined with a Saint Francis loss in either of its two remaining games gives the Warriors the outright NEC Regular Season title.
Freshman Ziggy Reid added 11 points for Merrimack off the bench on Sunday, playing in front of family and friends in his home state of Maryland.
The Warriors celebrate senior night on Thursday, when they host Central Connecticut (7 p.m.)
WOMEN FALL SHORT
EMMITSBURG, MD. — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team suffered its fifth Northeast Conference loss on Sunday, falling to Mount St. Mary’s University 62-53.
Senior Denia Davis-Stewart had her 22nd double-double of the season, scoring a game-high 21 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
Courtney Clasen also had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore Kate Mager and freshman Diamond Christian each chipped in with eight points.
The Warriors head home for the final home game of the season against Central Connecticut State, set of Saturday at 1 p.m.
