Merrimack soccer’s senior keeper Megan Langlois of Methuen was named America East Defensive Player of the Week. She had 7 saves in the chilly season-opening 2-0 win over Maine on Feb. 21 then 7 more in a loss to UNH.
The Offensive Player of the Week was Warrior junior Rebecca Harty of North Andover. She had a goal and an assist vs. Maine. The goal was a set piece beauty from long range. Harty was also named MC Female Athlete of the Week.
Langlois’ twin sister, Nicole Langlois, is a returning starter at forward for the Warriors.
Turning to field hockey, freshman forward Katelyn Bennett from Hampstead came off the bench in a season-opening loss to UNH.
Four former local stars are starting for the Warrior volleyball team, which has played four matches this winter.
They are: sophomore outside hitter Taylor Sawyer of Windham (11 points, 7 kills, 8 blocks this season); junior middle Sophie Meyers of North Andover (8.5 points, 6 kills); junior outside hitter Natasha Vallis of Salem (10.5 points, 8 kills, 5 blocks) and sophomore middle Taylor Vartanian of Salem (11 points, 7 kills, 8 blocks).
Local cross country runners are juniors T.J. Corliss of Haverhill and Nick Long of North Andover, sophomore Mariah Fernandez of Methuen and freshman Sophia Beland of Pelham and Central Catholic.
The Warriors had two meets this winter but none of the locals competed.
Junior midfielder Drew Hailey of Salem and Bishop Guertin (6 goals, 3 assists) is the No. 2 scorer for the 1-2 lacrosse team. Freshman attack Keegan Hughes of North Andover has seen action in two games.
On the women’s side, sophomore Kelly Corrigan of North Andover (3 ground balls, 2 caused turnovers) is starting on defense for the 1-1 Warriors. Brooke Yemma of Groveland and Pentucket is a reserve junior attack.
The women’s basketball team just wrapped up a 5-10 campaign.
Senior forward Alyssa Casey of Andover (9.3 ppg, 4.1 rebounds, .492 shooting) had another strong season.
Sophomore Kaylee Thomas of Chelmsford and Central Catholic was a reserve guard while freshman guard Nadeshka Bridgewater from Lawrence and Central (2.3 ppg, 1.2 steals) impressed on defense.
Nicole Martin, a junior goalie from Haverhill, didn’t see any action this season for the women’s hockey team.
The women’s swim team has had one meet (Feb. 14 hosted Sacred Heart). Sophomore Jordan Clements of Andover placed second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.87) and third in the 200 fly (2:23.15).
Senior Kylee Dion of Methuen and Central Catholic also swims for MC.
BOUDREAU NAMED HEAD COACH
Steve Boudreau has been named Tewksbury High basketball’s head coach. He’d been an assistant with the Redmen and then this season was co-coach with retiring Tommy Bradley.
Boudreau, 31, was a rare three-year captain at Keene State, where he later was an assistant coach. He was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star shooting guard at North Andover and the Knights’ starting football quarterback.
Boudreau is a physical education teacher at the Ryan Elementary School in Tewksbury.
A fiery competitor, Boudreau backed down to no one. I still remember the 2008 Division 2 North semis. In a narrow loss to Reading, the 6-2 Boudreau was brilliant with 22 points and late in the game insisted on covering 6-7 Michigan-bound star Evan Smotrycz.
R.I.P. BOB PIKE
So sorry to hear of the death of longtime local football and track coach Bob Pike. He died on March 3 at age 70.
He was an all-conference lineman at Central Catholic and played at Colby College. The longtime Haverhill High history teacher was the head football coach at Haverhill from 1986-99 and coached at numerous schools.
In 2008, when he was defensive coordinator at Amesbury, star lineman Ben Uhlarik said, “”He’s a great coach and I love playing for him. I owe a lot to him.”
The Pike name is well known in Haverhill and the football tradition continues with Bob’s son. Rob Pike took over a winless Salem team and made the Blue Devils a perennial New Hampshire title contender. He’s now the head man at Lowell.
