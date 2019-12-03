NORTH ANDOVER — Redshirt-junior Michael Mercuri, a former Central Catholic standout, and redshirt-senior Marquis Spence of the Merrimack College football program were named to the 2019 New England Football Writers College Division I All-New England Team.
Spence was one of three wide receivers named to the exclusive team encompassing every Division I football program in New England while Mercuri was one of five linebackers honored by the organization.
A four-time Northeast Conference (NEC) Prime Performer including a NEC Offensive Player of the Week honoree following his 16-catch effort at Lehigh, Spence enjoyed a career season with career highs in receptions (73), yards (760) and touchdowns (9). Nationally, he finished tied for sixth in receptions per game while ranking second in the NEC (7.3/game).
On the other side of the ball, Mercuri was one of the best overall defensive players in the NEC in 2019. The starting middle linebacker was a two-time NEC Prime Performer selection, and finished the year with a conference-high 62 solo tackles. He finished the year with 92 total stops, which led Merrimack and also was a career high.
Mercuri also registered three sacks, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and one interception that he returned for his first-ever score at Central Connecticut.
