The preseason for the Merrimack College football team, prior to its first official season in Division 1, can certainly be considered a success.
Certainly in one important respect, according to seven-year head coach Dan Curran — whose club opens at home at 6 p.m. Saturday against the University of Virginia at Lynchburg.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate,” said Curran. “Unlike last year, for the most part we start the season pretty healthy. We’re ready to go.”
That’s vitally important because Curran believes he has the starters to compete with anyone on his schedule. But a rash of injuries could prove disastrous.
“There’s no question we have the top tier players to be successful,” said Curran. “They’ve always been able to play with anyone.
“What we need to do going forward is to develop more depth because injuries are going to happen. We’re not where we want to be but we’re getting there. We’re starting to see the gap between the starters and the backups get tight.”
The returning starters, which include nine on both sides of the line, are indeed impressive, especially on offense led by sophomore quarterback Christian Carter.
As a true freshman, Carter passed for 1,681 yards and 16 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions in just seven games, and he also led the team in rushing with 537 yards.
“Having him for a full season as a sophomore is a game changer,” said Curran. “He has the physical tools and he’s getting better at commanding the offense. He was also voted a captain which I think says a lot for a sophomore.”
Carter has some skilled receivers to throw to, led by Marquis Spence (49 catches, 634 yards and 7 TDs) and Johnny Rosario (31, 455, 5 TDs). Curran is also high on sophomore Anthony Norcia from Everett.
“He (Norcia) played as a freshman but has really come on,” said Curran. “He’s got a lot of talent and is a physical kid. I think he’ll have a big year.”
Curran is by no means banking entirely on an aerial game. He wants to “give whatever they give us” and feels that the Warriors’ running game is more than capable, led by Jamari Venter (113 carries, 491 yards).
“We want to mix it up depending on the opponent,” said Curran. “I think we’ll be able to do that but we do need a little more consistency running the ball.”
Like the offense, the defense returns nine starters, led by former Central Catholic standout Mike Mercuri at linebacker. The Warriors are so deep at linebacker that All-Rookie linebacker Tyler Roberts was switched to tight end. Moreover, one of the surprises of the preseason has been true freshman Nick Lenon, a defensive end from Baltimore.
“He (Lenon) has been very impressive and is mature beyond his years,” said Curran. “He’s going to help us.
“Defensively, we’ve done a real good job of creating negative plays. We need some work on our run defense and being more consistent.”
The Warriors should be able to get some consistency Saturday against a Virginia-Lynchburg team that could be overmatched, but Curran will probably be just as focused — with teams like Bryant, Lehigh and Rhode Island University on the schedule — on keeping the Warriors healthy.
“Eight of our 11 opponents are Division 1 and this is by far the most competitive schedule we’ve ever had,” said Curran. “We know what we’re getting into but we’ve shown we can play with the top teams and we’ll be ready.”
Especially, if they can stay healthy.
Improving Va.-Lynchburg
The football program at the University of Virginia-Lynchburg, a small college of predominantly black students, appears to be on the rise, but it has a long way to go.
Two years ago, the Dragons were winless and outscored by 300 points. Before coach Bobby Rome took over as head coach last year, people told him not to take the job because it was “the worst football program in the country.” But Rome took the job anyway and led the team to a 2-7 record.
But Merrimack coach Dan Curran, whose club hosts Virginia-Lynchburg at 6 p.m. Saturday in a season opener, says that the game should be competitive. “They have some big guys and some real good players,” said Curran. “We need to be ready to play.”
Merrimack schedule
Aug. 31 — U. of Virginia-Lynchburg, 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 — at Central Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Sept. 14 — at Saint Francis, noon
Sept. 21 — Mayville State, 1 p.m.
Sept. 28 — at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 — Bryant, 1 p.m.
Oct. 19 — at Delaware State, 2 p.m.
Oct. 26 — Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Nov. 2 — at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Nov. 16 — Franklin Pierce, 1 p.m.
Nov. 23 — at LIU, noon
