Merrimack stuns Big 10's Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Wednesday in its Division 1 debut, Merrimack was blitzed by 20 points by a UMaine team which was just 5-27 last year.
So the fear was Northwestern of the big, bad Big 10 might pummel the Warriors.
Hardly.
In an upset gaining some national recognition, the Warriors (1-1) stunned the Wildcats, 71-61.
Devin Jensen (24 points) and Division 2 All-American Juvaris Hayes (19 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) powered the Warriors, who many believe could have been a national title contender this season if they had stayed in Division 2.
Ziggy Reid chipped in with nine points.
For the host Wildcats, coached by ex-Duke star Chris Collins, Pete Nance led the way with 19 points in the Cats’ season opener.
Merrimack outscored the hosts 10-2 down the stretch to pull out the win.
The Warriors play Dartmouth next Friday in the opener of the River Hawk Invitational at UMass Lowell.
