BROOKLINE — Making its Division I debut on Monday night, the Merrimack College men's soccer program immediately proved they belonged with a 2-1 victory over Northeastern University at Parsons Field in Brookline.
The Warriors trailed early, 1-0, but recovered to score twice in the second half headlined by sophomore Tola Showunmi's header with less than 15 minutes remaining that proved to be the game-winning goal.
Merrimack and Northeastern endured a near two-hour delay as lightning struck at halftime that forced the 5 p.m. kickoff to not conclude until nearly four hours after the first half started.
Freshman Marc Torrellas started the scoring in the second by netting the equalizer before Showunmi potted the winner off a corner kick from another rookie, Alessandro Negri. Graduate student Lucas Rezende made two saves in the win.
Merrimack attempted four corner kicks over the first 18 minutes, but could not pot its first goal of the night.
