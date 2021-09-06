The Division 1 North championship may very well go through the Merrimack Valley, as both Central Catholic and Andover look ready to compete for titles.
Central Catholic, after dominating its way to a 7-0 record in Fall 2, enters this fall as a state championship favorite.
The Raiders return Eagle-Tribune MVP and All-Scholastic QB Ayden Pereira, Eagle-Tribune All-Star tight end/defensive end Preston Zinter — both have Division 1-A college offers — and other playmakers including All-MVC running back Mathias Latham.
Andover, which finished 5-2 in Fall 2, returns the dynamic Eagle-Tribune All-Star backfield duo of quarterback Scotty Brown and All-Scholastic running back Lincoln Beal, who is also a star on defense.
The Golden Warriors and Central will face off on Oct. 1 at Lawrence Stadium.
Methuen, which also finished 5-2 in Fall 2, should also be able to score points led by Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver Jason Silverio.
Andover
Coach E.J. Perry: (12th year, 70-45)
2021 Fall 2 record: 5-2
Offense: Spread; Defense: 4-3
Returning starters (7): Lincoln Beal, Jr., RB/LB, 6-0, 200; Scotty Brown, Jr., QB, 5-9, 155; Luke Newton, Sr., OL/LB, 6-0, 195; PJ Reming, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 145; Danny Hunter, Jr., OL/DL, 5-11, 200; Jason Osborne, Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 245; Andrew Wetterwald, Jr., WR/DB/K, 6-0, 175
Returning lettermen: Tyler Acheson, Sr., WR/DB, 5-7, 140; Alex DelFavero, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 265; Tyler Fabbri, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 160; Evan Hadad, Jr., RB/ILB, 5-8, 170; Kaydyn Houth OL/DL, 5-10, 230; Joseph Loureiro, Jr., RB/OLB, 5-10, 165; Juemil Mejia, Jr., OL/DL, 5-7, 205; Bret Mondejar, Jr., WR/DB, 5-7, 130; Will Sheehan, Jr., RB/OLB, 6-2, 195; Andrew Wright, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 155; Andrew Call, Soph., OL/DL, 6-1, 200; Sammy Joseph, Soph., RB/LB, 5-7, 195
Promising newcomers: Tony Cocchiaro, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 215; Gani Defilippis, Sr., DB/WR, 6-0, 145; Nick Entner, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 225; Davis Holland, Sr., LB, 5-10, 185; Chris Bodnaruk, Jr., WR/LB, 5-11, 175; Elijah Botkin, Jr., WR/CB, 5-11, 145; Malachi Bredy, Jr., RB/LB, 5-7, 165; Michael Capachietti, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 126; Patrick Layman, Jr., RB/DB, 5-8, 130; Andrew Magner, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 165; Alex McNally, Jr., QB/DB, 6-2, 176; Stephen Medieos, Jr., OL/DL, 6-0, 190; Harshil Patel, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 200; Henry Prussman, Jr., WR/DB, 5-8,137; Andrew Salowe, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 140; Tyler Wilson, Jr., WR/DB, 6-1, 170; Chris Dessin, Soph., QB/WR/DB, 6-0, 160; Shadany Betances, Soph., RB/CB, 5-11, 153; Johnny Enman, Soph., QB, 6-1, 175; Brian Hnat, Soph., WR/LB, 6-4, 170; Connor Lebrun, Soph., WR/DB, 5-7, 140; Campbell Morrison, Soph., RB/LB, 5-9, 167; Connor Acheson Frosh., RB/DB, 5-9, 174
Returning leaders: Scotty Brown 53-102, 730 yards, 5 TD passing, 102-449, 10 TD rushing; Lincoln Beal 114-703, 6 TD rushing, 26-412, 3 TD rushing, 34 tackles;
Captains: Connor Acheson, Jason Osborne, Lincoln Beal, Scott Brown, Tyler Fabbri, PJ Reming
Returning honorees: Lincoln Beal, All-Scholastic; Scotty Brown, Eagle-Tribune All-Star
Assistants: Corey Steele (defensive line), Rich McKenna (linebackers), Scott Boyle (defensive backs), Matt Silva (QBs), Gustavo Cruz (offensive line), Cam Farnham (receivers), Chris McCarthy (running backs), Peter Reilly (special teams), Tim McCarron (JVs); Freshman: PJ Farnham, Rick Quattrocchi, Cedric Gillette
Odds and ends: All-Scholastic running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal impressed at camps for Rutgers, URI and Brown and at Boston College’s junior day during the summer. Coach EJ Perry said Beal has run a 4.62 40-yard dash. ... Star dual-threat QB Scotty Brown is also a baseball standout and has received interest from baseball programs UMass Lowell, Boston College and Kansas State. ... Kicker Andrew Wetterwald was 24 for 24 in extra points and 4 of 6 on field goals in addition to his work at linebacker (14 tackles) in Fall 2. ... Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Andover receiver (AHS, 2018) Cedric Gillette has joined the coaching staff as a freshman assistant. As a junior he area modern single-season records in catches (86) and receiving yards (1,149) and topped 1,0000 again as a senior. He is also a pitcher at Merrimack College. ... Senior Tyler Acheson and promising freshman Connor Acheson are brothers.
CENTrAL Catholic
Coach Chuck Adamopoulos: (25th year, 184-74)
2021 Fall 2 record: 7-0
Offense: Spread; Defense: 3-4
Returning starters (12): Ayden Periera, Sr., QB, 5-11, 185; Justice McGrail, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 166; Mike Brown, Sr., RB/NG, 5-7, 188; Kolten Williams, Sr., WR/DB, 5-11, 166; Nathel Achuo, Sr., RB/OLB, 5-7, 172; Andrew Lesofsky, Sr., WR/DB, 6-0, 173; Ryan Hebert, Sr., G/DT, 5-11, 221; Mathew St. Hilaire, Senior, T/DT, 5-11, 242; Jeff Goguen, Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 176; Preston Zinter, Jr., TE/OLB, 6-3, 225; Mathias Latham, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 185; Sean Mercuri, Jr., ILB/TE, 5-10, 202
Returning lettermen: Matt Blanchard, Sr., RB/DB, 5-4, 160; Michael Shnidman, Sr., RB/DB, 5-8, 151; Evan LeBlanc, Sr., ILB/C, 5-10, 185; Tommy Nader, Sr., G/DT, 5-9, 234; Eddie Ayotte, Sr., TE/OLB, 5-9, 178; Jeremy Barton, Sr., WR/DB, 5-4, 160; Thomas Grimes, Sr., K/P, 6-2, 177; AJ Marinaro, Jr., C/DT, 6-0, 203; Jaden Wiggins, Jr., OT/DT, 5-10, 230; Markys Bridgewater, Jr., RB/DB, 5-7, 150; Ty Cannistraro, Jr., WR/DB, 5-7, 160; Sean Finneran, Jr., G/ILB, 5-9, 189; Ermis Martinez, Jr., T/ILB, 5-10, 200
Promising newcomers: Jaydis Negron, Sr., C/ILB, 5-8, 213; Ryan Cloutier, Sr., TE/OLB, 5-11, 195; Nathan Tetrault, Sr., G/DT, 5-8, 274; Sean Burns, Sr., WR/DB, 5-6, 161; Enly de la Cruz, Sr., T/DT, 5-10, 244; Shadrack Hinga, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 150; Aaron Kenneally, Sr., WR/DB, 5-10, 151; Rodney Mbugua, Sr., OT/DT, 6-4, 255; Anthony Rizkallah, Sr., , WR/DB, 5-6, 155; Adam Woidyla, Sr., OT/NG, 5-8, 272; Ben Faletra, Jr., WR/DB, 6-1, 156; Ryan Finn, Jr., TE/OLB, 6-, 185; Mikey Ryan, Jr., WR/DB, 5-9, 130; Markus Rivera, Jr., TE/OLB, 6-0, 203; Presley Titus, Soph., TE/DT, 6-3, 200; Quinton Delorey, Soph., RB/OLB, 5-10, 175; Brandon D’Agustino, Soph., ILB/RB, 5-9, 180; Blake Hebert, Frosh., QB, 6-2, 190
Returning leaders: Ayden Pereira 69-102, 984 yards 12 TD passing, 48-421, 4 TD rushing; Preston Zinter 22-409, 4 TD receiving; Matthias Latham 50-224, 7 TD receiving
Captains: Ayden Pereira, Justice McGrail
Returning honorees: Ayden Pereira Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP, Preston Zinter Eagle-Tribune All-Star
Assistants: Bob Jowett, John Sexton (offensive coordinator), Mike Leal, Jason Fielding, Ned Finneran, Matt Halaby, Zak Adamopoulos, Nelson Ovalles, Joe Gangi, Nick Boes; Freshmen: Sully Grella, Mike Clements, Tom Canto, Ernie DiFiore
Odds and ends: Ayden Pereira has thrown for 2,688 yards and 34 touchdowns in two seasons at Central. He recently received a scholarship offer from Merrimack College, to go with previous offers from Central Connecticut State and Colorado State. ... Top tight end/receiver Preston Zinter is rated a four-star (out of five) college football recruit by Rivals.com and 247sports.com. He has bigtime Division 1 offers including Arizona, LSU, Michigan and Georgia. ... This marks head coach Chuck Adamopoulos’ 40th season coaching high school football and 38th year coaching at Central Catholic. He also spent two years as an assistant at his alma mater Pentucket. ... Longtime assistant coach Ernie DiFiore has rejoined that staff after stepping down as athletic director in June for health and family reasons. ... Jaden Wiggins is the younger brother of former Central star and University of Arizona recruit Jermaine Wiggins, Jr., (now at Bridgton Academy) and the son of former New England Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins Sr.
haverhill
Coach Tim O’Connor: (12th year, 52-61)
2021 Fall 2 record: 0-3, season cancelled by COVID
Offense: Multiple; Defense: 4-2-5
Returning starters/lettermen (9): Victor Martinez, Sr., RB/ILB, 6-0, 205; Zach Lopes, Sr., FB/ILB, 5-10, 180; Joey Spero, Sr., WR/OLB, 6-1, 190; Nolen Skafas, Sr., WR/S, 6-1, 185; Tristian Naylor, Sr., 5-7, RB/CB, 160; Jose Florentino, Sr., TE/DE, 6-2, 190; Pedro Escoto, Jr., OT/DT, 6-2, 330; Jordan Damske, Sr., WR/CB, 5-8, 155; Carlos Parcari, Sr., OL/LB, 6-0, 210
Promising newcomers: Davon Ouellette, Jr., RB/LB, 5-9, 170; Jeremy Valdez, Jr., OT/DT, 6-6, 340; Jack Ivancic, Jr., WR/CB, 6-1, 180; Adrian Surrette, Jr., WR/OLB, 5-10, 170; James Farrell, Frosh., QB/S, 6-2, 185; Alex Gomes, Soph., QB, 5-10, 165; Gabe Grokowski, Soph., C/DL, 6-1, 200; Colin MacInnich, Jr., OL/DL, 5-11, 260; Argelos Estevez, Soph., OL/DL, 6-0, 260; Phalen Roche, Soph., OL/DL, 6-3, 210; Kevin Aquino, Soph., WR/CB 5-9, 150
Returning leaders: Zach Lopes 3-2 rushing
Captains: Tristian Naylor, Jose Florentino, Joey Spero
Returning honorees: None
Assistants: Dan Burrows, Adam Scott, Michael Kwegyir-Attah, Tommy Morgan, James Wilson, John Kuhne, Dan Tashjin
Odds and ends: Haverhill’s Fall 2 season was cut short after three games due to COVID-19. ... Coach Tim O’Connor is encouraged by the young players on the team, and believes this fall will lay the groundwork for future success. That includes an offensive line that should include at least three sophomores. ... Freshman James Farrell won the starting quarterback battle. He’s the first freshman to start at QB for O’Connor in his coaching career, and has looked good. ... Hulking 6-foot-6, 340-pound offensive lineman Jeremy Valdez has shown impressive feet. ... Joey Spero has is a leader on defense. ... Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback Tommy Morgan (HHS 2013) has rejoined the coaching staff. He was O’Connor’s starting QB in his first year as Haverhill coach, and was quarterback coach for the Hillies in 2016, when they won the MVC Division 1 title and had the program’s best record (9-2) since 1936. ... O’Connor said the program is seeing the benefits of their youth program. The freshman team has 35 players.
Lawrence
Coach Rhandy Audate: (4th year, 5-21)
2021 Fall 2 record: 1-5
Offense: Multiple; Defense: 4-3
Returning starters (16): Michael Deleon, Sr., OL/DL; 6-0, 280; Joenel Figueroa, Sr., WR/DB, 6-0, 190; Brandon Lavasta, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 275; Estarling Morales, Sr., RB/LB, 6-0, 205; Manuel Pacheco, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 255; Jadiel Gomez, Jr., RB/LB, 5-11, 200; Janiel Herrera, Jr., RB/DB, 5-10, 185; Andy Medina, Jr., WR/DB, 5-11, 180; Khais Pichardo, Jr., WR/DB, 5-7, 150; Kennedy Ramos Jr., OL/DL, 6-0, 190; Jayden Abreu Soph., QB, 6-0, 170; Victor Barreiros, Soph., TE/DE, 6-2, 200; Jeancarlos Brito, Soph., OL/DL, 5-10, 235; Jaydes Cartagena, Soph.,WR/DB, 5-9, 165; Jayzius Perez, Soph., RB/LB, 5-9, 195; Frendy Soler, Soph., TE/LB, 6-0, 195
Returning Lettermen: Janir Guzman, Sr, WR/DB, 5-9, 170; Davidson Theosmy, Sr., RB/DB, 5-10, 165; Julian Rosario, Sr., QB/LB, 6-1, 185; Mauricio Garcia, Soph., OL/DL, 6-1, 225; Kelvin Grullon, Soph., OL/DL, 6-2, 250; Ramon Abreu, Soph., RB/LB, 5-10, 170
Promising newcomers: Roberto Padilla, Frosh., OL/DL, 5-9, 220
Returning leaders: Jayden Abreu 35-71, 519 yards, 1 TD passing; Andy Medina 18-238, 2 TD receiving
Captains: TBA
Returning honorees: Andy Medina All-MVC Division 1
Assistants: Charles “Chuck” McInnis, James Jackson, Michael Rametta, Richard Oellrich, Lou Abare, Chris Morales
Odds and ends: Starting QB Jayden Abreu impressed last year as a freshman, finishing fifth in the Eagle-Tribune area in passing yards (519). He threw for 147 yards and a TD in the Lancers’ season-ending 36-0 win over Dracut. ... Lawrence suffered a tough loss when All-MVC Division 1 receiver/defensive back Adonis Garcia transferred to Woodstock High in Georgia. He was also a track standout, placing third in the MVC Meet in the 400 (50.94). ... All-MVC receiver/defensive back Andy Medina ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the University of Rhode Island Football Camp and 4.49 dash at Drive Custom Fit (Salem, N.H.) according to coach Rhandy Audate. ... Brandon Lavasta, a starting offensive lineman since his sophomore year, is coming off a strong wrestling season. He was All-MVC second team. ... The future could be bright, as the freshman team beat the Central Catholic freshman team in Fall 2, according to Audette.
Methuen
Coach Tom Ryan: (9th year, 47-37)
2021 Fall 2 record: 5-2
Offense: Multiple/Spread; Defense: Multiple
Returning starters (13): Juan Muniz, Sr., RB/DB, 5-11, 180; Jaetel Gomez, Sr., FB/ILB, 5-10, 185; Will McKinnon, Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 185; Jason Silverio, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 175; Andrew Wannaphong, Sr., WR/OLB, 6-1, 190; Alex Borrelli, Sr., FB/OLB, 5-9, 180; Henry Fernandez, Sr., OL/DL, 6-3, 280; Mike Rickard, Sr., OL/DL, 6-4, 330; Sam Kalivas, Sr., OL/ILB, 5-10, 190; Marcus Heisler, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 200; Omar Aboutoui, Soph., K, 5-9, 170; Anesti Touma, Jr., TE/OLB, 6-1, 205; Joe Pinto, Sr., FB/TE/ILB, 5-10, 210
Returning lettermen: Tarrell McDowell, Sr., RB/DB, 5-8, 155; Braedan Carter, Sr., WR/DB, 5-11, 190; Abe Chiocca, Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 190; Ismael Flores, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 160; Elias Concepcion, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 240; Lazar Kotaras, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 210; Xander Silva, Jr., QB/DB, 6-1, 185; Andon Zannini, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 190; Dom Cutuli, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 155; Tyler Rivadeneira, Jr., WR/DB, 5-9, 150; Adriel Vigniero, Jr., OL/ILB, 5-10, 210; Rudy Vasquez, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 210; Jared Rao, Jr., OL/DL, 5-9, 220; Roman Moldonado, Jr., OL/DL, 5-9, 275; Tom Fuccione, Jr., OL/DL, 6-0, 210; Chris Ventura, Jr., OL/DL, 6-5, 255; Alex Guzman, Jr., TE/OLB, 6-0, 190; Sean Hilton, Jr., TE/OLB, 6-2, 190; Josiris Gomez, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 250; Drew Eason, Soph., QB/DB, 6-1, 190;
Promising newcomers: Shane Eason, Soph., RB/DB, 5-10, 165; Cam Moriera, Soph., RB/DB, 5-9, 145; Jarreill Morales, Soph., TE/ILB, 5-10, 165; Aaron Chiocca, Soph., WR/DB, 5-10, 175; Joe Bolduc, Soph., WR/DB, 5-10, 175; Earl Pemberton, Soph., WR/DB, 5-11, 175; Brady Gourley, Soph., OL/DL, 6-2, 230;
Returning leaders: Jason Silverio 40-347, 1 TD receiving; Xander Silva 21-177, 1 TD rushing, 2-2, 17 passing
Returning honorees: Sam Kalivas, Jason Silverio Eagle-Tribune All-Stars
Captains: Sam Kalivas, Alex Borrelli, Jason Silverio, Joe Pinto
Assistants: Ryan Dugan, Brian Szettella, Mike Sitar, Dan Holgate, Terry Donovan, Brian Cole, Jon Sweeney, Chris Saba, Kenny Bilich
Odds and ends: The Rangers are coming off a strong Fall 2, which included wins over Andover and North Andover and a tough battle against Central Catholic. ... Both Xander Silva and Drew Easton have been impressive at quarterback in the preseason. Silva saw serious varsity time against North Andover during Fall 2, rushing for 127 yards and a touchdown. ... Will McKinnon has committed to play lacrosse at Assumption. He scored 46 goals and was All-MVC in the spring. ... Sam Kalivas, Alex Borrelli and Jason Silverio will all also be captains for the baseball team in the spring. Kalivas led the team in RBIs (11) and ERA (0.93) while Silverio added a 3.15 ERA last spring. ... Andrew Wannaphong won the Thomas Dorsey Award for the top field athlete for the Methuen track team in the spring. He long jumped 20-8.5 and ran on the 4x100 relay.
North Andover
Coach John Dubzinski: (7th year, 39-24)
2021 Fall 2 record: 2-5
Offense: Spread; Defense: 4-3
Returning starters (8): Jack O’Connell, Sr., QB, 6-2, 185; Jack Ferullo, Sr., RB/LB, 5-11, 175; AJ Lawrence, Sr., WR/S, 5-8, 160; David Cooperstein, Sr., C/DT, 6-4, 275; Brendan Regan, Sr., WR/S, 6-0, 175; Nick Ankiewicz, Sr., WR/DE, 6-4, 195; Aiden Lynch, Sr., RB/LB, 5-9, 165; Brian Ferullo, Jr., 5-10, 170; AJ Partridge, Sr., 6-0, 180
Returning lettermen: D’Ardre King, Sr., WR/CB, 5-8, 155; Nate Dussault, Sr., DE, 6-2, 170; John Gray, Sr., CB, 5-7, 150; Jayden Gabin, Sr., CB, 5-7, 160; Blaize Nichols, Sr., CB, 5-8, 165; Hunter Scott, Jr., G/LB, 6-0, 185; Nathan Jacques, Jr., T/DT, 6-1, 200; Shane Fitzgerald, Jr., G/DE, 6-3, 190; Finn Murphy, Jr., T/DT, 6-3, 200; James Federico, Jr., RB/LB, 5-8, 165; Brayden Bethel, Jr., WR/S, 5-10, 155; Cam Partridge, Jr., WR/CB, 6-0, 155; Jon Markot, Jr., G/DT, 6-1, 200; Jon Bosco, Jr., LB, 5-9, 160; Jake Dinapoli, Sr., G/DT, 5-9, 175
Promising newcomers: Zach Wolinski, Soph., WR/S; Jimmy Nguyen, Jr., LB; Caleb Agbor, Jr., DE; Mike McNaught, Soph., WR/CB; Jake Saalfrank, Soph., WR/DE; AJ Accolla, Soph., WR/LB; Charlie Finn, Soph., RB/DT; Mike Valentino, Soph., G/DT; Gabriel Spanks, Soph., G/DT; Jake O’Neil, Soph., T/DT; Troy Takesian, Soph., WR/CB; Charlie Cox, Jr., T/DT; Mike Comerford, Soph., C/DT; Matt Roy, Jr., C/DT; Pat Roy, Jr., WR/S; Dom Pefine, Soph., QB
Returning leaders: Jack Ferullo 42-92 rushing, 3-36 receiving, 3 TDs
Returning honorees: None
Captains: David Cooperstein, AJ Lawrence, Brendan Regan, Jack Ferullo, Jack O’Connell, Nick Ankiewicz
Assistants: Matt Cerullo, Mike Yameen, Casey Walsh, CJ Good, DJ Ramos, Mike Cerullo, Tom Regan, Marc Cooperstein, Billy Marcotte
Odds and ends: Zach Wolinski is the brother of graduated Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive back Jake Wolinski (NA 2021). ... D’Andre King is the cousin of former Eagle-Tribune All-Star North Andover receiver Darren Watson (NA 2019) and former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Haverhill defensive back Teshaun Watson (HHS 2017). ... Jack Ferullo was All-MVC in lacrosse in the spring as an attackman. ... Jack O’Connell was All-MVC in basketball and saw some varsity time at QB in the Fall 2 season. ... This is the biggest team in coach John Dubzinski’s seven years as head coach, with 60 varsity players and 44 on the freshman team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.