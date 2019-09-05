Andover
Coach E.J. Perry: (10th year, 57-39)
2018 record: 3-7, lost Division 1 North quarterfinals
Offense: Spread; Defense: 4-3
Returning starters (14): Kelvin Davila, Sr., WR/S, 6-1, 159; Shamus Florio, Sr., LB/K, 6-3, 195; Michael Slayton, Sr., TE/LB, 6-2, 225; Aneudy Moreno, Sr., G/LB, 5-10, 230; Joshua Ramos, Sr., RB, 5-8, 160; Michael Slayton, Sr., TE/LB, 6-2, 215; Tristan Ondek, Sr., C/DE, 6-0, 205; Seth Jablonki, Sr., RB/C, 5-10, 175; Jayronn Chevalier, Jr., CB/WR, 6-0, 186; Ben Entner, Jr., OT/DT, 6-1, 235; Jolfy Frias, Jr., WR/CB, 6-0, 152; AJ Heidtke, Jr., OT/DT, 6-4, 273; Victor Harrington, Soph., QB, 6-1, 190; Jackson McCarthy, Soph., WR/S, 6-1, 211
Returning lettermen: Mark Bentley Sr., QB/DL, 6-5, 215; Michael Branscome, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 243; Matt Comeau, Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 155; Ryan Dennehy, Sr., WR/DE, 6-2, 200; Michael Garofalo, Sr., OL/DL, 5-9, 174; Brendan Major, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 202; Irwin Mburu, Sr., RB/LB, 6-1, 205; Ryan McQuaide, Sr., TE/DE, 6-4, 195; Will Mears, Sr., OL/LB, 6-2, 225; Matthew Ros, Sr., WR/DB, 6-0, 185; Sean Ballou, Jr., RB/LB, 5-7, 166; Tomas Loureiro, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 176; Conor Moses, Jr., QB/DB, 6-3, 185; Parker Rankin, Jr., WR/LB, 6-3, 220; Matt Rigazio, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 162; Nolan Schirmer, Jr., OL/LB, 6-0, 210; Zayn Aruri, Jr., WR/DB, 5-11, 145
Promising newcomers: Ian Aulbach, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 215; Aiden Hatt, Sr., QB, 5-11, 185; Charlie Baillargeon, Jr., OL/DL, 6-2, 205; Chris Capachetti, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 130; Wesley Clancy, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 172; Zach Dutton, Jr., Zach WR/DB, 5-10, 184; Owen Finn, Jr., WR/DB, 5-11, 172; Andrew Layman, Jr., RB/DB, 5-10, 138; Ryan Rigazio, Jr., WR/DB, 6-1, 150; Evan Rockwell, Jr., WR/LB, 5-10, 190; Josh Salowe, Jr., WR/DB, 6-1, 150; Connor Sheehan, Jr., WR/LB, 6-1, 174; Caleb Sigman, Jr., OL/DL, 5-11, 223; Zachary Sigman, Jr., OL/DL, 5-9, 190; James Ventre, Jr., RB/LB, 6-0, 184; Sam Yanowitz, Jr., WR/DB, 5-11, 158; Jonathan Davila, Soph., WR/LB, 6-1, 148; Drew Freni, Soph., WR/DB, 5-9, 141; PJ Reming, Soph., WR/DB, 5-9, 132; Lincoln Beal, Frosh., RB, 5-11, 176; Scott Brown Jr., Frosh., QB, 5-8, 150; Will Perry, Frosh., QB, 6-1, 159
Returning leaders: Victor Harrington 107-204-1,427, 14 TD passing; Joshua Ramos 70-379, 4 TDs rushing; Jolfy Frias 6-42 receiving; Kelvin Davila 66 tackles; Aneudy Moreno 59 tackles
Captains: Kelvin Davila, Shamus Florio, Michael Slayton, Matt Comeau
Returning honorees: Shamus Florio, All-MVC; Victor Harrington, AJ Heidtke, MVC All-Stars
Assistants: Corey Steele (defensive coordinator), Matt Silva (offensive coordinator), Anthony Pappagallo, Rick Quattrocchi, Gustavo Cruz, Steve Silva, Chris McCarthy, Peter Reilly (special teams), PJ Farnham, Dylan Birch, Cam Farnham
Odds and ends: After impressing as a rare freshman starter last fall, quarterback Victor Harrington looks poised for a breakout season. He was named one of the top four passers out of 31 QBs at the Brown University football camp. ... Tight end/linebacker Michael Slayton has an offer from Bryant University football and is being recruited by other Division 1-AA schools. He also hit .313 for the Division 1 North finalist baseball team and plays basketball. ... Top running back Joshua Ramos returns after being limited to four games last season due to a leg injury. He ran for 58 yards against Central Catholic. ... Quad-captain Matt Comeau is the son of longtime Andover track coach Peter Comeau. ... Freshman QB Will Perry is the son of football head coach E.J. Perry and the brother of area all-time passing leader E.J. Perry IV. ... New lineman coach Gustavo Cruz was a two-year starter on the offensive line at the University of Connecticut after starring at Kimball Union (class of 2010). ... Top returning tackler Kelvin Davila is a standout 152-pound wrestler.
CENTrAL Catholic
Coach Chuck Adamopoulos: (23rd year, 168-72)
2018 record: 8-3, lost Division 1 North final
Offense: Spread; Defense: 3-4
Returning starters (10): Nathan Hebert, Sr., WR/DB, 6-0, 170; Nick Donatio, Sr., WR/DB, 5-11, 170; Dominic Pedi, Sr., TE/OLB, 6-0, 210; Michael Sader, Sr., OT/DT, 6-2, 240; Mark Kassis, Sr., RB/ILB, 6-0, 190; Jorge Cosme, Sr., OT/DT, 6-2, 285; Nick Mueller, Sr. , C/NG, 6-0, 250; Osamuyimen Osayimwen, Jr., G/NG, 6-0, 260; Nick Mazzie, Jr., Kicker, 6-1, 185; Jermaine Wiggins, Jr., TE/DT, 6-4, 232
Returning lettermen: Dan Giordano, Sr., C/NG, 5-8, 255; Brendan Cesati, Sr., G/DT, 6-2, 205; Ryan Curry, Sr., OT/DT, 6-4, 222; Kevin Higgins, Sr., TE/OLB, 6-0, 187; JJ Mercuri, Sr., WR/OLB, 6-1, 176; Nicholas Guerrera, Jr., WR/OLB, 5-10, 175; Mark Ciccarelli, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 165; Dom Tritto, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 157
Promising newcomers: Michael Finneran, Sr., QB/DB, 6-0, 165; Connor Finneran, Sr., WR/OLB, 6-0, 165; Leo Lopez, Sr., OT/DT, 6-1, 245; Jason Kenneally, Sr., OT/DT, 6-3, 238; Sebastian Hutchison, Sr., K, 5-9, 167; Patrice Jean, Sr., G/ILB, 6-1, 193; Michael Lavallie, Sr. , OT/DT, 6-0, 247; Cody Matachun, Sr., G/ILB, 5-9, 195; Noah Colon, Sr., OT/DT, 5-10, 225; Jack Lapiere, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 140; Vito Piro, Jr., RB/DB, 5-8, 158; Anthony Mears, Jr., G/DT, 5-11, 221; Jack Sullivan, Jr., T/DT, 6-3, 215; Tommy Casey, Jr., RB/ILB, 5-10, 185; Lucas Viana, Jr., G/NG, 6-0, 200; Michael Sullivan, Jr., C/ILB, 5-11, 185; Jackson Burns, Jr., RB/DB, 5-10, 165; George Chaya, Jr., RB/DB, 5-8, 155; Ayden Pereira, Soph., QB/DB, 6-0, 160; Mike Brown, Soph., RB/ILB, 5-10, 185; Nathel Achuo, Soph., RB/DB, 5-9, 165; Justice McGrail, Soph., WR/DB, 5-9, 140
Returning leaders: Mark Kassis 32-146 rushing, 1 TD catch; Jermaine Wiggins 11-175, 2 TD receiving; Nick Donatio 12-122, 4 TD receiving
Captains: Nick Donatio, Mark Kassis
Returning honorees: Nick Donatio, All-MVC; Dominic Pedi and Mark Kassis, MVC All-Stars
Assistants: Bob Jowett, John Sexton (offensive coordinator), Mike Leal, Jason Fielding, Ned Finneran, Matt Halaby, Zak Adamopoulos, Nelson Ovalles, Joe Gangi, Nick Boes; Freshmen: Sully Grella, Mike Clements, Tom Canto
Odds and ends: Starting QB Jared Silverio transferred to BB&N, where he is repeating his junior year. Last fall, he threw for 764 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 416 yards and seven scores for Central. ... Dom Tritto was an Eagle-Tribune track All-Star. He tied for the area lead in the high jump (6-4) to win the EMass. Division 2 title. ... Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Nick Boes has joined the coaching staff. He was a senior starting linebacker on Central’s 2013 Division 1 state champion team. ... Defensive back/receiver Nick Donatio has been offered by Merrimack College football. ... Michael Finneran and Connor Finneran are twins and star lacrosse players. Michael scored 38 goals and Connor tallied 40 goals in the spring. They were both named to the Under Armour Underclass Lacrosse Tourney. ... Jermaine Wiggins Jr. is the son of Boston radio personality and former New England Patriots Super Bowl champ Jermaine Wiggins. ... JJ Mercuri is the brother of Merrimack College football captain and former Central star Mike Mercuri.
haverhill
Coach Tim O’Connor: (10th year, 48-51)
2018 record: 4-7, lost Division 1 North quarterfinals
Offense: Pro set/wing-T; Defense: 4-3 multiple
Returning starters/lettermen (13): Brady Skafas, Sr., QB/LB, 6-1, 210; Brandon Grundy, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 265; Jay Levy, Sr., OL/DL, 6-3, 280; Carlton Campbell, Sr., RB/LB, 5-10, 190; Ayden Alverado, Sr., RB/LB, 5-9, 180; Michael Obika, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 210; Kassius Baptiste, Jr., TE/DE, 6-0, 200; Teyshon McGee, Jr., TE/DE, 6-1, 190; Dasani Houston, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 160; Jabari Baptiste, Jr., RB/LB, 5-10, 205; Elijah Moses, Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 215; Sam Colon, Jr., OL/LB, 6-0, 200; Shane McGonalge, Jr., WR/FS, 5-10, 160
Promising newcomers: Joe Spero, Soph., TE/K; Edgar Felician, Sr., LB; Ernie Fernandez, Jr., WR/LB; Tristan Naylor, Soph., RB/DB; Victor Martinez, Soph., RB/LB; Giresse Kwo, Jr., LB; Max Bourque, Soph., OL/LB; Shawn Juebert, Soph., TE/S; Nolen Skafas, Soph., QB/WR/S; Robert Wesley, Jr., RB/LB
Returning leaders: Brady Skafas 43-107-656, 5 TDs passing; Carlton Campbell 57-310, 1 TD rushing; Ayden Alverado 49-193, 1 TD rushing
Captains: Brandon Grundy, Carlton Campbell, Brady Skafas
Returning honorees: Brandon Grundy, Carlton Campbell and Jay Levy, MVC All-Stars
Assistants: Sean Rogers (offensive coordinator); Dan Rorke, Adam Scott, Dante Gobbi, Dan Burrows, Michael Kwegyir-Attah, Dan McDonald, John Kuhne (freshmen), Jeremiah Arriaga (freshmen), Brandon Gobbi (quality control), Dave Warwick (trainer)
Odds and ends: Former Haverhill High standouts and Division 1 college football players Dan Burrows (HHS class of 2013) and Michael Kwegyir-Attah (HHS, 2014) both join the Hillies’ coaching staff. Burrows played offensive line for UNH and Kwegyir-Attah played linebacker at Norfolk State. ... Brady Skafas heads into his third season as Haverhill’s starting QB. Sophomore QB/WR Nolen Skafas is his brother. ... Top lineman and second-year captain Brandon Grundy placed sixth in the area in the shot put (46-11.5) and eighth in the discus (123-4) in track last spring. ... Jabari Baptiste and Kassius Baptiste are cousins. ... Jay Levy was the top 285-pounder for the Haverhill wrestling team that went 21-0 and won its first ever Division 1 North title.
Lawrence
Coach Rhandy Audate: (2nd year, 2-7)
2018 record: 2-7, did not make playoffs
Offense: Multiple; Defense: 4-3
Returning starters (13): Manny Lara, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 170; Jacob Tamayo, Sr., QB/DB, 5-10, 175; Isais Richards, Sr., WR/OLB, 6-0, 200; Leny Ascencio, Sr., athlete, 5-9, 175; Alex DelaCruz, Sr., TE/OLB, 6-2, 182; Gianni Vargas, Sr., RB/DB, 5-5, 150; Eric Sanchez, Sr., LB, 6-0, 210; Gabriel Espinal, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 165; Joryi Tejada, Sr., OL/DL, 5-9, 235; Santana Silveiro, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 245; Axter Pizzaro, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 270; Marc Wilmo, Sr., OL/DE, 6-2, 250; Erek Gomez, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 265
Returning Lettermen: Wilquel Lara, Sr., TE/OLB, 5-9, 190; Keylan Romain, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 225; Arisel Mejia, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 250; Anthony Alvarez, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 170; Jose Sanchez, Jr., RB/OLB, 5-7, 165; Elian Ramirez, Jr., RB/LB, 5-6, 165; Jose Reyes, Jr., OL/DL, 5-7, 220
Promising newcomers: Sergia Mendez, Soph., athlete, 5-9, 190; Estarling Morales, Soph., RB/LB, 5-9, 190; Jordany Volquez, Soph., TE/OLB, 6-2, 175; Brandon Lavasta, Soph., OL/DL, 6-1, 225; Adonis Garcia, Frosh., WR, 6-2, 170
Returning leaders: Jacob Tamayo 86-201-1,032, 9 TD passing; Manny Lara 26-328, 3 TD receiving; Gianni Vargas 48-161 rushing
Captains: TBA
Returning honorees: Manny Lara, Jacob Tamayo, Erek Gomez MVC All-Stars
Assistants: Chuck McInnis, Patrick O’Connor, Nilson Rosario, George Urena, Mike Rametta, Daniel Ramos, James Jackson
Odds and ends: Sophomore Jordany Volquez exploded onto the scene as a track star last spring. He was a member of the Lawrence 4x100 relay that placed fourth at All-States and sixth at New Englands. As an individual he placed 12th at the North Decathlon and was sixth in the area in the 110 hurdles (14.90). ... Jacob Tamayo is heading into his third season as the Lancers’ staring QB. He has thrown for 1,896 yards and 15 TDs for his career. ... Lawrence is expecting big contributions from offensive/defensive lineman Erek “Chucky” Gomez and receiver/defensive back Manny Lara. ... Assistant coach George Urena was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver in 2012, catching 52 passes for 966 yards and nine touchdowns.
Methuen
Coach Tom Ryan: (7th year, 36-30)
2018 record: 8-3, lost Division 1 North quarterfinals
Offense: Multiple/Spread; Defense: Multiple
Returning starters (9): Connor Byrant, Sr., QB/DB, 5-11, 180; Kareem Coleman, Sr., WR/DB, 5-11, 165; Caleb Adames, Sr., FB/LB, 5-9, 175; Matt Martino, Sr., RB/DB, 5-11, 190; Ben Cadet, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 165; Lesley Theodore, Sr., OL/DL, 6-3, 260; Justin Sheehan, Sr., DE/K, 5-9, 160; Zac Bergeron, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 170; Anthony Romano, Jr., TE/LB, 6-1, 185
Returning lettermen: Nic Mathieu, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 170; Brandon Mondesir, Sr., WR/DB, 5-10, 170; Dominic Touma, Sr., FB/DL, 5-9, 175; Andrew Downey, Sr., FB/LB, 5-8, 200; Corey Bard, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 230; Shane Henrick, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 180; Michael Palmer, Sr., RB/LB, 5-9, 175; Anthony Castro, Jr., WR/DB, 5-7, 165; Joe Gangi, Jr., QB/DB, 5-10, 150; Jordan Duran, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 250; Junior Gelin, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 185; Brian Quero, Sr., OL/DL, 5-6, 195; Chris Chiarenza, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 240; Ethan Ayala, Sr., OL/DL, 6-3, 220; Tim Traynor, Jr., OL/DL, 5/9, 290; Liam Howell, Sr., WR/DB, 6-0, 160; Tom Therriault, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 165
Promising newcomers: Adrian Lopez, Jr, OL/DL, 6-0, 185; Kervin Pierre Louis, Soph., WR/DT, 6-2, 220; JP Muniz, Soph., QB/DB, 6-0, 155; Alex Borelli, Soph., QB/LB, 5-8, 160; Joey Pinto, Soph., FB/LB, 5-8, 185; Braeden Carter, Soph., WR/DB, 5-10, 155; Aidan Coakley, Soph., WR/DB, 6-0, 175; Andrew Wannaphong, Soph., WR/DB, 6-0, 175; Mike Rickard, Soph., OL/DL, 6-2, 260; Sam Kalivas, Soph., OL/DL, 5-9, 190; Josiah Concepcion, Jr, OL/DL, 6-0, 210; Henry Fernandez, Soph., OL/DL, 6-0, 260; Tarell Mcdowell, Soph., RB/LB, 5-8, 140; Daniel Ayala, Soph., WR/DB, 5-10, 155
Returning leaders: Connor Bryant 95-184-1,543, 14 TD passing, 184-887, 13 TD rushing; Kareem Coleman 14-410, 5 TD receiving
Returning honorees: Connor Bryant, Eagle-Tribune All-Star; Anthony Romano and Kareem Coleman, All-MVC
Leaders: Connor Bryant, Kareem Coleman, Anthony Romano
Assistants: Ryan Dugan (offensive coordinator), Brian Szettella, Mike Sitar, Dan Holgate, Terry Donovan, Brian Cole, Kendrick Denose, Al Delano (athletic trainer)
Odds and ends: Methuen lost Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/defensive back Ricky Brutus, who transferred to play his senior season at North Andover High. ... The Rangers also lost defensive back Onyera Chibuogwu, who transferred to the Middlesex School in Concord (Mass.) ... Returning QB Connor Bryant finished second in the Eagle-Tribune area in passing yards (1,543) last season, just 47 yards behind leader and Eagle-Tribune MVP Jake McElroy of North Andover. ... Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Methuen quarterback/defensive back Kendrick Denose joins the coaching staff. As a Ranger senior in 2015 he threw for 966 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushed for 1,265 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. He went on to play at Western New England. ... Kicker Justin Sheehan made one field goal and 28 extra points last fall. ... Joe Gangi was a top 120-pound wrestler last winter.
North Andover
Coach John Dubzinski: (5th year, 31-14)
2018 record: 12-0, won Division 2 state title
Offense: Pro-set/spread; Defense: 4-4
Returning starters (7): Freddy Gabin, Sr., RB/DB, 5-7, 160; Mike Difo, Sr., FB/DT, 6-0, 235; Tim Iannarone, Sr., OT/DE, 5-11, 200; Matt Chicko, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 165; Jadynn Mencia, Sr., WR/DB, 5-7, 160; Steven Ferullo, Jr., RB/DE, 6-0, 210; Jack Roche, Jr, OT/DE, 6-4, 230
Returning lettermen: Shaun Nichols, Sr., WR/DB, 5-7, 145; Peter Radulski, Sr., QB/DE, 6-0, 175; Sebastian Vente, Sr., RB/LB, 6-0, 185; Christian Ortega, Sr., WR/DB, 5-10, 155; John Reid, Sr., WR/DB, 5-7, 150; Angel Gonzalez, Sr., DB, 5-7, 140; Will Schimoeller, Jr., QB/DB, 6-0, 175; Max Wolfgang, Jr., TE/LB, 6-4, 200; Jake Wolinski, Jr., WR/LB, 5-11, 175; Jake Landry, Jr., G/DE, 6-0, 215; Jack Carbone, Jr., G/DT, 6-0, 205; Charles Regan, Jr., T/DT, 6-1, 225; Cam Watson, Jr., FB/LB, 5-9, 175; Shaun Scully, Jr., C/LB, 5-9, 175; Munashe Masiiwa, Jr., DB, 5-10, 150; AJ Perella, Jr., OL/DL, 6-0, 180; Matt Dacey, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 215; Tommy Cox, Jr., OL/DL, 5-11, 215
Promising newcomers: Ricky Brutus, Sr., RB/DB, 5-11, 180; Emanuel Masiiwa, Sr., WR/LB, 5-9, 160; Thomas Cacace, Jr., OL/LB, 5-9, 195; Daniel Agbor, Jr., LB, 5-9, 165; Josias Rodriguez, Jr., OL/DL, 5-9, 225; Jose Sanchez, Jr., OL/DL, 5-9, 180; Seth DiSalvo, Jr., K, 5-9, 150; Jake Zannini, Jr., OL/DL, 5-11, 165; Logan Salach, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 185; Jack O-Connell, Soph., QB, 6-0, 175; AJ Lawrence, Soph., WR/DB, 5-8, 150; Andrew Partridge, Soph., RB/LB, 6-0, 175; Nick Ankiewicz, Soph., TE/DE, 6-3, 180; D-Ardre King, Soph., WR/DB, 5-8, 150; Brendan Regan, Soph., WR/DB, 5-10, 155; Jayden Gabin, Soph., RB/DE, 5-7, 145; Jiziah Lebron, Soph., OL/DL, 5-7, 215; Jonathan Gray, Soph., WR/DB, 5-7, 140; Nate Dussault, Soph., WR/LB, 6-0, 160; Andrew DiRico, Soph., OL/LB, 5-10, 160
Returning leaders: Freddy Gabin 99-955, 15 TD rushing; Ricky Brutus 109-723, 13 TD rushing (for Methuen); Peter Radulski 2-3-58 passing; Matt Chicko 7-91 receiving
Returning honorees: Freddy Gabin and Ricky Brutus, Eagle-Tribune All-Stars; Steven Ferullo, MVC All-Star
Captains: Freddy Gabin, Matt Chicko, Tim Iannarone, Mike Difo, Shaun Nichols
Assistants: Mike Barry, Matt Cerullo, Mike Yameen, Todd Dulin, Mike Cerullo
Odds and ends: North Andover won its first state title in program history last fall, beating King Philip 6-0 in the Division 2 title game. ... The Scarlet Knights graduated Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP Jake McElroy (Proctor Academy as postgrad) and Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Gabe DeSouza (Curry College), Darren Watson (Proctor Academy postgrad) and Mike Roche (Maryland lacrosse). ... North Andover returns Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Freddy Gabin, and received a huge boost when fellow Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/defensive back Ricky Brutus transferred to North Andover from Methuen High over the summer. ... Lineman Jack Roche is the brother of former star pass rusher Mike Roche. Like his brother, he is also a top lacrosse player. ... Running back Jayden Gabin is Freddy Gabin’s brother. ... Top returning receiver Matt Chicko is also a track star, finishing fourth in the area in the 400 (51.57), sixth in the 400 hurdles (58.03) and ran on the area-s leading 4x400 and 4x800 relays last spring. ... Longtime Lawrence High head coach Mike Yameen joins the staff as an assistant coach. He went 36-106 in 13 years with the Lancers.
