ANDOVER
Coach E.J. Perry: (11th year, 65-43)
2019 record: 8-4, lost Division 1 North semifinals
Offense: Spread; Defense: 4-3
Returning starters (13): Zayn Aruri, Sr., CB, 6-0, 175; Charlie Baillargeon, Sr., OT/DE, 6-3, 220; Sean Ballou, Sr., ILB, 5-7, 190; Jayronn Chevalier, Sr., CB/WR, 6-1, 205; Ben Entner, Sr., OT/DT, 6-2, 240; AJ Heidtke, Sr., OT/DT, 6-4, 290; Tomas Louriero, Sr., ILB/TE, 6-0, 205; Parker Rankin, Sr., OG/DE, 6- 3, 215; Matt Rigazio, Sr., CB, 6-1, 170; Connor Sheehan, Sr., WR/OLB, 6-0, 180; Jonathan Davila, Jr., FS, 6-0, 160; Lincoln Beal, Soph., RB/OLB, 5-11, 180; Scotty Brown, Soph., QB, 5-9, 150
Returning lettermen: Chris Capachietti, Sr., WR, 6-0, 140; Joshua Farnsworth, Sr., OG, 6-0, 175; Owen Finn, Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 175; Manas Joshi, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 150; Andrew Layman, Sr., RB, 5-9, 140; Ryan Rigazio, Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 170; Josh Salowe, Sr., WR/DB, 6-3, 160; Caleb Sigman, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 205; Zach Sigman, Sr., OL/DL, 5-9, 165; James Ventre, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 220; Sam Yanowitz, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 170; Erik Aulbach, Jr., RB, 5-8, 140; Luke Newton, Jr., OL/LB, 6-0, 180; PJ Reming, Jr., WR/DB, 5-9, 145
Promising newcomers: Aidan Ritter, Sr., WR/LB, 5-8, 165; Anthony Previte, Sr., WR/DB/K, 6-1, 170; Tyler Acheson, Jr., WR/DB, 5-6, 125; Alex DelFavero, Jr., OL/DL, 6-2, 252; Tyler Fabbri, Jr., WR/DB, 5-9, 160; Grady Reuss, Jr., WR/DB, 5-8, 145; Jacob Curhan, Soph., OL/DL, 6-1, 220; Evan Haddad, Soph., RB/ILB, 5-7, 170; Danny Hunter, Soph., OL/DL, 5-11, 210; Joseph Loureiro, Soph., RB/OLB, 5-8, 160; Juemil Mejia, Soph., OL/DL, 5-7, 210; Bret Mondejar, Soph., WR/DB, 5-7, 130; Jason Osborne, Soph., OL/DL, 6-1, 225; Will Sheehan, Soph., RB/OLB, 6-2, 185; Edward Smith, Soph., OL/DL, 6-0, 240; Andrew Wetterwald, Soph., WR/DB/K, 5-11, 175; Andrew Wright, Soph., WR/DB, 6-0, 145
Returning leaders: Scotty Brown 58-100, 810 yards, 8 TD passing, 97-545, 2 TD rushing; Lincoln Beal 44-314, 2 TD rushing, 10-243, 2 TD receiving
Captains: Charlie Baillargeon, AJ Heidtke, Matthew Rigazio, Tomas Louriero, Ben Entner
Returning honorees: AJ Heidtke Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Charlie Baillargeon All-MVC Division 1; Scotty Brown, MVC Freshman of the Year
Assistants: Corey Steele (defensive coordinator), Anthony Pappagallo (defensive backs), Matt Silva (offensive coordinator), Gustavo Cruz (offensive/defensive line), Cam Farnham (wide receivers), Chris McCarthy (running backs), Peter Reilly (special teams), Freshmen: PJ Farnham, Rick Quattrocchi
Odds and ends: Quarterback Victor Harrington transferred to St. John’s Prep. He threw for 2,165 yards and 20 touchdowns in two varsity seasons. He also made 25 tackles last year as a defensive back. ... Fellow QB Will Perry transferred to Malden Catholic. He’s head coach E.J. Perry’s son. ... Zayn Aruri, who is coming off a breakout season in basketball, is now poised for a huge season in football, the coaches said. ... Three offensive/defensive linemen have already committed to college football programs — AJ Heidtke (Brown), Parker Rankin (UNH) and Ben Entner (Colby). Linebacker/tight end Tomas Louriero will play at St. Lawrence. ... Former Andover Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver/kick returner Cam Farnham (AHS 2013) has joined the varsity coaching staff after previously serving as a freshman coach. His brother PJ Farnham is still coaching the freshmen. ... The returning leading tacklers are defensive back Jonathan Davilla (33 tackles) and Louriero (24 tackles. Davilla also had a team-high four interceptions in 2019.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Coach Chuck Adamopoulos: (24th year, 177-74)
2019 record: 9-2, lost Division 1 North final
Offense: Spread; Defense: 3-4
Returning starters (9): Tommy Casey, Sr., ILB, 5-10, 205; Mark Ciccarelli, Sr., WR/CB, 5-10, 180; Jermaine Wiggins, Sr., TE/DT, 6-4, 248; Uyi Osayimwen, Sr., G/DT, 6-1, 270; Nick Palmer, Sr., OLB, 6-0, 190; Jack Sullivan, Sr., OT, 6-2, 245; Nick Mazzie, Sr., K, 6-2, 205; Michael Brown, Jr., RB, 5-10, 190; Ayden Pereira, Jr., QB, 6-0, 190
Returning lettermen: Jackson Burns, Sr., RB/OLB, 5-9, 180; George Chaya, Sr., CB/RB, 5-9, 155; Anthony Mears, Sr., OT/NG, 5-11, 215; Nick Guerrera, Sr., WR/S, 6-0, 177; Michael Sullivan, Sr., C/ILB, 6-0, 195; Lucas Viana, Sr., G/DT, 6-0, 217; Ruben Castillo, Sr., QB, 5-6, 175; Jeff Goguen, Jr., WR, 6-0, 180; Nathel Achuo, Jr., RB/CB, 5-10, 182; Mathias Latham, Soph., RB/S, 5-10, 185
Promising newcomers: Vito Piro, Sr., RB/S, 5-8, 175; Samir Maroun, Sr., TE/OLB, 6-3, 217; Michael Apitz, Sr., WR/CB, 6-0, 175; John Apitz, Sr., WR/CB, 6-1, 175; Ethan Grella, Sr., WR/CB, 5-7, 157; Tyler Mueller, Sr., C/DT, 6-2, 252; Philip Kirby, Sr., OT/DT, 6-4, 205; Owen Bufagna, Sr., G/DT, 6-1, 213; Aiden Charles, Sr., WR/OLB, 6-3, 197; Anthony Durkin, Sr., G/DT, 5-11, 183; Jose Del Cid, Sr., G/NG, 5-8, 275; Jeremy Barton, Jr., WR/CB, 5-8, 163; Mathew St. Hilaire, Jr., C/DT, 6-0, 250; Ryan Hebert, Jr., G/DT, 6-0, 237; Andrew Lesofsky, Jr., WR/S, 6-1, 177; Justice McGrail, Jr., WR/CB, 5-11, 173; Kolten Williams, Jr., WR/S, 6-0, 170; Sean Mercuri, Soph, RB/ILB, 5-10, 195; Jaden Wiggins, Soph., T/DT, 5-11, 215; Ty Cannistraro, Soph., WR/CB, 5-8, 150; Preston Zinter, Soph., WR/OLB, 6-3, 215; Markys Bridgewater, Soph., RB/CB, 5-7, 140
Returning leaders: Ayden Pereira 103-184, 1,704 yards, 22 TD passing, 92-415, 10 TD rushing; Mark Ciccarelli 22-356, 4 TD receiving; Jermaine Wiggins Jr. 16-236, 2 TDs receiving
Captains: TBA
Returning honorees: Ayden Pereira, Uyi Osayimwen Eagle-Tribune All-Stars; Jermaine Wiggins Jr., All-MVC Division 1
Assistants: Bob Jowett, John Sexton (offensive coordinator), Mike Leal, Jason Fielding, Ned Finneran, Matt Halaby, Zak Adamopoulos, Nelson Ovalles, Joe Gangi, Nick Boes; Freshmen: Sully Grella, Mike Clements, Tom Canto
Odds and ends: Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star QB Ayden Pereira has earned college football offers from Colorado State and Marshall. ... Tight end/defensive lineman Jermaine Wiggins Jr., has Division 1-A college football offers from the likes of University of Arizona, Marshall, UConn and UMass Amherst. ... Kicker Nick Mazzie has a college football offer from Merrimack College. He made 32 PATs and four field goals last season. ... Eagle-Tribune All-Star lineman Uyi Osayimwen will play college football at Williams. ... Mark Ciccarelli will play college football at Bentley. ... Long-time assistant coach Mike Leal is also the head coach for the Central indoor track team, which is currently also in action in “Fall II.” ... North Andover’s Preston Zinter, who transferred from BB&N in the offseason, is the brother of University of Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter. Preston already has offers from Michigan, USC, Nebraska and Boston College. ... Jaden Wiggins is the younger brother of Jermaine Wiggins and appears promising.
HAVERHILL
Coach Tim O’Connor: (11th year, 52-58)
2019 record: 4-7, missed postseason
Offense: Multiple; Defense: 4-3
Returning starters/lettermen (8): Teyshon McGee, Sr., WR/QB/OLB, 6-1, 190; Elijah Moses, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 225; Kassius Baptiste, Sr., TE/DE, 6-0, 205; Shane McGonalge, Sr., WR/CB, 5-10, 160; Sam Colon, Sr., OL/LB, 6-0, 180; Nolen Skafas, Jr., WR/S, 6-1, 190; Shawn Juebert, Jr., TE/S, 6-2, 210; Kenny Howshan, Jr., RB/WR/DB, 5-8, 165
Promising newcomers: Giresse Kwo, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 230; Dylan Legere, Sr., DL, 6-0, 185; Max Bourque, Jr., OL/LB, 6-1, 225; Zach Lopes, Jr., FB/LB, 5-8, 170; Daniel Pierre, Jr., LB, 5-11, 180; Joey Spero, Jr., TE/LB, 5-11, 175; Tristian Naylor, Jr., RB/CB, 5-7, 150; Victor Martinez, Jr., RB/LB, 5-11, 190; Pedro Escoto, Soph., OT/DT, Soph., 6-1, 330; Adrien Sarette, Soph., QB/CB, 5-9, 160; Colin Macinich, Soph., OL/DL, 6-0, 250; Alex Gomes, Frosh., QB, 5-9, 165
Returning leaders: Teyshon McGee 30-493, 5 TDs receiving
Captains: Elijah Moses, Teyshon McGee
Returning honorees: Teyshon McGee Eagle-Tribune All-Star
Assistants: Sean Rogers (offensive coordinator), Adam Scott, Dante Gobbi, Dan Burrows, Michael Kwegyir-Attah, Dan McDonald; Freshmen: John Kuhne (freshmen), James Macinich, Dan Tashjin, Brandon Gobbi (equipment manager), Dave Warwick (trainer)
Odds and ends: Kenny Howshan is the cousin of former Central Catholic star Joey Howshan. Joey was named to the Eagle-Tribune All-Decade football team as a defensive back, was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star hurdler in track and now plays football at Bentley. ... Haverhill was scheduled to open the season against Lawrence, but the game was cancelled due to a COVID-19 exposure on the Lawrence team. The Hillies will open on March 19, at Central Catholic. ... Promising defensive lineman Dylan Legere transferred to Haverhill from Ipswich High, where he played for the Tigers. ... The Hillies lost a number of key players who are ineligible due to academics. Coach Tim O’Connor said he’s missing roughly five starters. ... Haverhill ended the 2019 season on a four-game winning streak. ... Nolen Skafas is the brother of Brady Skafas, who started at QB for the Hillies the last three seasons. ... Assistant coach Michael Kwegyir-Attah is planning to play semipro football for the West Texas Warbirds of the Champions Indoor Football League.
LAWRENCE
Coach Rhandy Audate: (3rd year, 4-16)
2018 record: 2-9, did not make playoffs
Offense: Multiple; Defense: 4-3/3-4
Returning starters (4): Erek “Chucky” Gomez, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 272; Brandon Lavasta, Jr., OL/DL, 6-2, 270; Estarling Morales, Jr., RB/LB, 6-0, 211; Adonis Garcia, Soph., WR/DB, 6-1, 182
Returning Lettermen: Devin Reynoso, Sr., WR/DB, 5-10, 150; Jose Sanchez, Sr., RB/LB, 5-7, 170; Michael Deleon, Jr., OL/DL, 6-0, 300; Janir Guzman, Jr., DB, 5-8, 160; Yandel Lopez, Jr., WR/DB, 5-7, 150; Sergio Mendez, Jr., LB, 5-11, 210; Ricardo Rodriguez, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 140; Davidson Theosmy, Jr., RB/DB, 5-5, 140; Khais Pichardo, Soph, RB/DB, 5-6, 140
Promising newcomers: Jadiel Gomez, Soph, RB/LB, 5-10, 190; Janiel Herrera, Soph, RB/DB, 5-10, 185; Andy Medina, Soph, WR/DB, 5-10, 177; Jayzius Perez, FR, RB/LB, 5-10, 170; Frendy Soler, Frosh, TE/LB, 5-11, 192
Returning leaders: Estarling Morales 11-46 rushing, 1-11 receiving; Sergio Mendez 0-1 passing; Adonis Garcia 5-109 receiving
Captains: Game captains
Returning honorees: None
Assistants: Charles “Chuck” McInnis (assistant head coach), Lou Abare, Chris Morales, George Urena, James Jackson, Daniel Ramos, Richard Oellrich, Marionel Garcia
Odds and ends: Lawrence’s season-opener against Haverhill was cancelled after a Lancers player tested positive for COVID-19, coach Rhandy Audate said. Players on the offensive/defensive line “pod” were tested as a precaution. All tests were negative, but it was decided the linemen had not had enough practice time, according to Audate. The Lancers plan to play their Week 2 matchup, hosting Methuen High. ... MVC All-Star running back Vinny Schmidt moved to Florida. ... Former Central Catholic star Chris Morales returns to the staff after a year away. In 2019, he coached the Lawrence Hurricanes 10U Pop Warner team to the national title game. ... New defensive coordinator Lou Abare spent the last seven seasons coaching at Curry College. ... Brandon Lavasta excelled at the Saint Anselm lineman camp. ... As a freshman, Adonis Garcia was a member of the Lawrence 4x200 relay that placed second at the 2019-20 indoor track Division 1 states. He also placed sixth in the 300 at MVCs (36.18).
METHUEN
Coach Tom Ryan: (8th year, 42-35)
2019 record: 6-5, lost Division 1 quarterfinals
Offense: Multiple/Spread; Defense: Multiple
Returning starters (11): Joe Gangi, Sr., QB/DB, 5-11, 160; Anthony Romano, Sr., RB/LB, 6-1, 220; Zac Bergeron, Sr., RB/DB, 5-10, 180; Josiah Concepcion, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 200; Shane Henrick, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 220; Joey Pinto, Jr., RB/LB, 5-9, 185; Andrew Wannaphong, Jr., WR/LB, 6-1, 185; Sam Kalivas, Jr., OL/LB, 5-8, 185; Braedan Carter, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 180; JP Muni. Jr., RB/DB, 6-1, 170; Alex Borrelli, Jr., RB/LB, 5-9, 190
Returning lettermen: Tom Fitzgerald, Sr., WR/LB, 5-10, 170; Tony Castro, Sr., OLB, 5-8, 185; Jason Silverio, Jr., WR/DB, 5-8, 180; Christian Perez, Sr., ILB, 6-0, 205; Jaetel Gomez, Jr., RB/LB; 5-9, 170; Jacob Clark, Sr., LB, 5-8, 155. Nate Evans, Sr., DL, 6-1, 215; Kevin Bezeredy, Sr., DL, 5-7, 145; Henry Fernandez, Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 270; Ryan Melo, Sr., OL/DL, 5-6, 170; Kyle Panas, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 220; Nick Notenboom, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 235; Stefan Kotaras, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 210; Stefan Kotaras, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 210; Tim Traynor, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 330; Mike Rickard, Jr., OL/DL, 6-4, 320; Michael Crowe, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 135
Promising newcomers: Mitchell Crowe, Sr., WR/DB, 5-10, 140; Will McKinnon, Jr., WR/DB, 6-1, 190; Anesti Touma, Soph., TE/lb, 6-1, 200; Xander Silva, Soph., 6-1, 165; Jared Rao, Soph., OL/DL, 5-6, 230; Drew Eason, Frosh., QB/DB, 6-0, 185
Returning leaders: Zac Bergeron 157-924, rushing, 30-120 receiving, 8 TDs; Joe Gangi 35-60, 336 yards, 2 TD passing; Anthony Romano 7-70, 2 TD receiving
Returning honorees: Anthony Romano Eagle-Tribune All-Star; Zac Bergeron MVC All-Star
Captains: Zac Bergeron, Sam Kalivas, Anthony Romano
Assistants: Kenny Bilich, Brian Cole, Terry Donovan, Ryan Dugan, Dan Holgate, Mike Sitar, Jon Sweeney, Bryan Szettella, Al Delano (athletic trainer)
Odds and ends: Senior newcomer Mitchell Crowe is an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball. He normally runs cross country in the fall, but went out for football when it was moved to “Fall II.” His twin brother is returning lettermen Michael Crowe. ... Lineman Shane Henrick also took advantage of the chance to play four sports, playing defense for the soccer team in the fall. ... Top linebacker Anthony Romano will play college football at Hobart, where he has received a partial scholarship. Romano made 100 tackles, 41 for a loss, as a junior. He also considered playing at Syracuse. ... New starting QB Joe Gangi is an accomplished wrestler. He competed at 138 pounds as a junior.
NORTH ANDOVER
Coach John Dubzinski: (6th year, 37-19)
2018 record: 6-5, lost Division 2 North title
Offense: Pro-set/spread; Defense: 4-4
Returning starters (8): Max Wolfgang, Sr., TE/DE, 6-4, 225; Jack Roche, Sr., T/DT, 6-5, 260; Will Schimmoeller, Sr., QB, 6-0, 185; Steven Ferullo, Sr., RB/DE, 5-11, 185; Jake Wolinski, Sr., Slot/LB, 5-11, 185; Jack Carbone, Sr., G/LB, 6-0, 205; Charles Regan, Sr., T/DT, 6-2, 240; Seth DiSalvo, Sr., K, 5-11, 180
Returning lettermen: Shaun Scully, Sr., G/LB, 6-0, 190; Cam Watson, Sr., FB/LB, 5-11, 190; Tommy Cox, Sr., DT, 6-0, 215; David Cooperstein, Jr., C/DT, 6-4, 255; Nick Ankiewicz, Jr., WR/LB, 6-3, 190; AJ Lawrence, Jr., Slot/CB, 5-8, 165; AJ Partridge, Jr., WR/S, 6-0, 180; Jack Ferullo, Jr., RB/LB, 5-11, 165; Jack O’Connell, Jr., QB/CB, 6-1, 175; Brendan Regan, Jr., WR/S, 5-11, 160; Jonathan Gray, Jr., CB, 5-7, 150; Nate Dussault, Jr., WR/S, 6-2, 170; Aiden Lynch, Jr., RB/CB, 5-9, 165; Jose Sanchez OL/DL, 5-8, 195; Jake Zannini, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 175; Logan Salach, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 205; Berk Uluoglu, Sr., OL/DL, 6-3, 230; D’Ardre King, Jr., WR/CB, 5-9, 150
Promising newcomers: Hunter Scott, Soph., LB, 6-0, 185; Brian Ferullo, Soph., RB/LB, 5-10, 170; Jon Markot, Soph., G/DE, 6-2, 185; James Federico, Soph., RB/LB, 5-8, 160; Shane Fitzgerald, Soph., TE/DE, 6-1, 190; Max Cho, Soph., QB, 5-10, 150; Brayden Bethel, Soph., WR/CB, 6-0, 150
Returning leaders: Will Schimmoeller 70-121, 983 yards, 12 TDs passing, 68-263, 3 TD rushing; Max Wolfgang 12-309, 2 TD receiving
Returning honorees: Max Wolfgang Eagle-Tribune All-Star; Will Schimmoeller All-MVC Division 1
Captains: Will Schimmoeller, Jack Carbone, Max Wolfgang, Jake Wolinski, Steven Ferullo, Jack Roche
Assistants: Mike Barry, Matt Cerullo, Mike Yameen, Andy Van Horn, Mike Caban, CJ Good, Mike Cerullo, Tom Regan Sr., Tom Regan Jr., Marc Cooperstein, Billy Marcotte
Odds and ends: Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive end/tight end Max Wolfgang will play football at Bentley. ... Lineman Jack Roche will play football at Amherst. ... Steve Ferullo will play lacrosse at Pace. He is one of three Ferullo brothers on the Scarlet Knights, along with Jack and Brian Ferullo. ... Former Lawrence football standout Mike Caban has joined the coaching staff. Caban played for now-North Andover assistant Mike Yameen when he was head coach at Lawrence. Caban also played basketball and tennis for the Lancers, then played football at Becker. ... Kicker Seth DiSalvo made 17 extra points last season,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.