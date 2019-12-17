Andover
2018-19: 19-3-1, lost D1 semifinals
Returning lettermen: Sara Carleo, Sr., defense; Kate Gemmell, Sr., forward; Hannah Rowe, Sr., forward; Kalli Archambault, Jr., forward; Kaitlyn Cormier, Jr., defense; Kelsey Dennehy, Jr., forward; Hanna Medwar, Jr., forward; Vanessa Pierni, Jr., defense; Lilly Reeves, Jr., forward; Lauren Adams, Soph., forward; Ashley Chiango, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Lauren McCrimmon, Sr., forward; Grace Kiley, Jr., forward; Kiara McCormick, Jr., defense; Kelley Ross, Jr., forward; Lillian Jagger, Soph., goalie; Emily Addesa, Soph., forward; Jacqueline Haney, Soph., defense; Rose MaClean, Frosh., forward; Margaret Mullen, Frosh., goalie; Abigail Murnane, Soph., goalie; Eliza O’Sullivan, Frosh., forward; Amy Pinkham, Frosh., defense
Captains: Sara Carleo, Kate Gemmell, Hannah Rowe
Returning goal leaders: Lauren Adams 20, Kate Gemmell 8
Returning honorees: Lauren Adams MVC All-Star
Assistants: Meagan Keefe, Madison Ricci
Fast facts: Tyler Vigue takes over as head coach after three seasons as an assistant coach for the Golden Warriors. Vigue played hockey at Salem (N.H.) High, tallying three goals and 16 assists as a senior in 2007-08, and then played for the University of Maine at Orono club team. He is a sales consultant for Bath Fitter of Massachusetts, and does contracting side work. He was offered a coaching position by the Golden Warriors after building their locker room. ... Vigue replaces Kevin Drew, who was hired as Andover boys hockey head coach after five seasons and a 58-39-12 record as girls coach. ... Former Andover High field hockey/ice hockey/lacrosse star Meagan Keefe (AHS, 2013) is a holdover from Drew’s staff. ... Kate Gemmell and Hanna Medwar are both coming off Eagle-Tribune All-Star field hockey season. Medwar scored 17 goals and Gemmell tallied 14 points for the North champs. ... Andover’s trip to the Division 1 semifinals last season was the first for the program since it moved up from Division 2 in 2006-07. The 19 wins were the most since the 2004-05 season.
Coach: Tyler Vigue (1st year)
Central Catholic
2018-19: 7-12-2, lost D2 prelims
Returning lettermen: Julia Storniolo, Sr., forward/defense; Audrey O’Connor, Sr., forward; Carmella Hillner. Sr., defense; Casey Jackson, Sr., defense; Sarah Biddle, Sr., defense; Grace Gervais, Jr., forward; Jodi Mercier, Jr., forward/defense; Meggie Briley, Jr., forward; Kristin Litzenberg, Jr., forward; Maddy Guy, Jr., forward; Liz Smith, Jr., goalie; Marissa MacPherson, Soph., forward; Ava Iannessa, Soph., forward; Britnei Curley, Soph., forward; Megan Malolepszy, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Cecilia Sinopoli, Frosh., forward; Maeve Hurley, Frosh., forward
Captains: Sarah Biddle (C), Audrey O’Connor (A)
Returning goal leaders: Casey Jackson 9, Maddy Guy 8, Carmella Hillner 6
Returning honorees: None
Assistants: Michelle Collett, Mike Jackson, Ellen Gosselin
Fast facts: Senior forward Audrey O’Connor won the Merrimack Valley Conference’s Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award last winter. She was honored at the Bruins’ March 7 game against the Florida Panthers. The award is presented to someone who, “Exemplifies a commitment to the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the season and meeting the following criteria.” ... Grace Gervais is a member of the field hockey team and Ava Iannessa played for the varsity softball team last spring as a freshman. ... Assistant coach Michelle Collett is an accomplished banjo player.
Coach: Jeff Marggraf (8th year, 30-123-10)
Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover
2018-19: 6-11-2, didn’t make postseason
Returning lettermen: Eliana Kane, Sr., defense; Hannah Keating, Sr, forward; Deanna Bosco, Sr., forward; Caitlyn Mazzocchi, Sr., defense; Jenny Hubbard, Sr., goalie; Liv Cole, Jr., defense; Sophie Znamierowski, Jr., forward; Morgan Whitlock, Jr., forward; Rachelle Zinland, Jr., forward; Joey Nolet, Jr., forward; Zoe Martin, Jr., goalie; Katerina Yelsits, Soph., forward; Alyssa Mazzocchi, Soph., defense; Riley Buckley, Soph., forward; Ella Roe, Soph., forward; Emma Skafas, Soph., forward; Ally Albano, Soph., defense; Aubrey Waelter, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Reese Pascucci, Frosh., defense; Brooke Duquette, Frosh., forward; Sara Whitlock, Frosh., forward; Shelby Nassar, Frosh., forward; Kaitlyn Bush, Frosh., forward; Cassy Doherty, Frosh., defense; Kaylee Palladino, Frosh., forward
Captains: Eliana Kane, Hannah Keating, Deanna Bosco
Returning goal leaders: Hannah Keating 9, Deanna Bosco 6, Eliana Kane 5, Katerina Yelsits 5
Returning honoree: Hannah Keating, Eliana Kane All-MVC/DCL
Assistants: Bernie Hoar, Kristina Brown, Emily Silvestri, Dave Warwick (trainer)
Fast facts: Hannah Keating is committed to play college hockey at Utica College. ... Eliana Kane is choosing between college hockey offers. ... Keating and Kane are second-year captains. ... Deanna Bosco is new to the captain’s “C.” ... Promising freshman forward Kaylee Palladino is the daughter of longtime Eagle-Tribune sportswriter Steve Palladino. Her brother Kevin Palladino (class of 2011) was a catcher for the North Andover High baseball team. Brother Kyle Palladino (NA, 2012) is a former North Andover basketball manager who remains heavily involved in sports. ... Goalie Jenna Hubbard had three shutouts and a 2.49 goals-against average in 18 games last winter. ... HPNA is hoping to snap a 12-game winless streak against Division 1 state champ Methuen/Tewksbury. They are 0-10-2 against the Red Raiders.
Coach: Gary Kane (7th year, 60-40-21)
Methuen/Tewksbury
2018-19: 22-1-1, Won D1 state title
Returning lettermen: Ryan Quinn, Sr., forward; Lydia Pendleton, Sr., forward; Katelyn DiMambro, Sr., forward; Brenna Greene, Sr., defense; Tori Schille, Sr., defense; Abby O’Keefe, Sr., forward; Madi Sjostedt, Sr., defense; Kaia Hollingsworth, Sr., goalie; Tory Sweeney, Jr., forward; Madison Robillard, Jr., defense; Alexis Raymond, Jr., defense; Kylie Winsor, Soph., forward; Jessica Driscoll, Soph., forward; Michelle Kusmaul, Soph., goalie
Promising newcomers: Claudia Crowe, Sr., Forward; Nikole Gosse, Frosh., forward; Riley Sheehan, Frosh., forward; Hannah Forget, Frosh., defense
Captains: Ryan Quinn (C), Brenna Greene (C), Kaia Hollingsworth (A)
Returning goal leaders: Lydia Pendleton 9, Jessica Driscoll, Ryan Quinn 5
Returning honorees: Kaia Hollingsworth, Eagle-Tribune MVP; Brenna Greene, Eagle-Tribune All-Star
Assistants: Dave O’Hearn, Brianna McCarthy
Fast facts: Methuen/Tewksbury beat Austin Prep 2-1 in the Division 1 state championship game last winter. It was the first state title for the program, now in its eighth season. ... Kaia Hollingsworth repeated as Eagle-Tribune MVP last winter. She delivered six shutouts and a 1.07 goals-against average, and made 34 saves in the title game ... Brenna Greene is a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star defenseman. She had two goals and 18 assists last winter. ... Methuen High Eagle-Tribune field hockey All-Star Claudia Crowe is playing varsity hockey for the first time this winter. She began playing hockey her freshman year at Methuen. The Stonehill field hockey recruit scored 26 goals in the fall. ... The Red Rangers have to replace the scoring of All-Scholastic Julia Masotta of Tewksbury, who tallied 50 goals as a senior last winter.
Coach: Sarah Oteri (5th year, 80-7-9)
