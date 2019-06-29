After the long, grueling spring, there’s no rest for those who want to keep playing baseball.
A couple of local legion teams had the start of their seasons delayed due to prolonged state tournament runs with the high school squads, but play has officially kicked off for everyone, and each team feels it has a shot at making this summer a good one.
Here’s the lowdown on this summer’s legion baseball scene.
ANDOVER POST 8
A run to the Division 1 North finals by the Andover High baseball team should carry over nicely into this summer, even if it postponed Andover Post 8 head coach Joe Iarrobino’s plans for a little while.
“We haven’t had a practice because of their success, which I do love to see,” Iarrobino said on Wednesday. “But, we’ve got a good nucleus of kids. Pitching is a real strength of ours.”
The pitching staff includes Andover ace Josh Gruenberg, along with his high school teammates Andrew Theriault and Arvin Nunez. Andover resident and Austin Prep pitcher Jason Giangrande is another arm in Iarrobino’s arsenal.
Elsewhere, Alex Weinreb, Matt Potts and Nolan Schirmer are just a few of the Andover High guys who can make a difference in the field and at the plate. They’re joined by a couple transplants from Wilmington, as well as Colin and Kyle Elliott, twins who go to Brooks.
The Andover squad has started 1-4-1, falling in a handful of close games. Iarrobino said his team has looked pretty good in the field, but needs to come through with timely hits when runners are in scoring position. If Post 8 finds its groove, Iarrobino is confident his team will be tough to beat.
“We’re going to make some noise,” he said.
HAVERHILL POST 4
With the best start any of the local teams have to offer, the Haverhill Post 4 is feeling quite good.
Haverhill, coached by John Trask and Larry O’Brien, is 6-0 thanks to a deep and dominant rotation of pitchers.
“Pitching is our strength,” Trask said. “We don’t score too many runs. ... For the most part, we pitch and play defense.”
The pitching staff includes St. John’s Prep’s Matt Waelter, Haverhill’s Tyler McDonald, Whittier’s Kyle Eddy and Matt Michel and plenty more. That staff has helped to alleviate any headaches caused by a slow start at the plate.
On Wednesday, though, Haverhill posted 11 runs in a win over Beverly-Salem. Former Hillie and current Wentworth Institute of Technology baseball player Kyle O’Neill, along with Eddy, provided some pop at the plate.
The two Kyle’s, who hit back-to-back in the third and fourth spots in the lineup, will be looked at to spark the offense.
“We’re going to go as far as those two guys carry us,” Trask said. “If those two guys get hits, we’ve got a good chance to win games.”
LAWRENCE POST 15
Head coach Julio Ramos is in charge as Lawrence Post 15 embarks its second season back as its own Legion squad, having combined with Andover for one season in 2017.
Lawrence got off to a late start, having rescheduled a handful of games because of the high school team’s run to the Division 1 North semifinals. After a couple of rain outs, Ramos’ squad got off to a winning start, beating Newburyport, 4-0, on Monday. Then, Lawrence earned a 6-2 win over Andover on Wednesday.
Much of the high school team is around for Legion ball, including pitcher Miguel Matos and catcher Henry Checo. Shortstop Kebler Peralta, third baseman Luis Mejia and first baseman Christian Varona are just a few more who’ll be powering the Lawrence lineup.
The roster, when full, will be around 14 or 15 players, former coach Kevin Bartlett said after the Newburyport game. A few players will have other commitments and other teams to play for, but he said conflicts will be minimal.
“They gave us their word that they’ll be around during playoff time,” Bartlett said.
METHUEN POST 122
With players from Methuen joined by teammates from Phillips Exeter, Brooks, Dracut, Belmont Hill and Central Catholic, the Methuen Post 122 Legion team has been dubbed by coach Dave Mosher “the island of misfit toys.”
That won’t be a bad thing, though.
Central’s Jack Anthony and Methuen’s Derek Hoh and Cory Wheeler are three of the pitchers that Post 122 will turn to this year, while Noah Jankowski and Drew Blackwell will split catching duties. Conor Madden and Joe Rogato are two players who can spearhead the defensive effort, which Mosher said will be a central part of Methuen’s game.
Third baseman Darwin Oleaga will be the big bat Post 122 will look to for offensive production. Devin Melia (Methuen) and Nick Lam (Brooks/Bowdoin College) will also be contributors at the plate.
“I don’t think we have a ton of pitching, but we try to get by with good defense,” Mosher said. “It’s sort of biting us a bit and we’re not hitting the way we want to hit. It’s a young team but you’ve got to be optimistic because being pessimistic is losing baseball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.