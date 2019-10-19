Merrimack women are downed by UConn

NORTH ANDOVER —The Merrimack women’s ice hockey team pressured late, but came up short against UConn, falling 4-3 in overtime on Saturday at Lawler.
Merrimack (2-4-1) surrendered the first goal of the game 1:19 into the contest, and fell behind 2-0 midway through the first. Senior Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored her first of two goals on the night on the power play, handling a long shot from the top of the point. She would score again in the second, forcing a turnover in the neutral zone for a breakaway.
Junior Kate Bukolska scored her first of the season with a shorthanded goal midway through the second, taking the puck in the neutral zone for a breakaway that she finished with a rising blocker side shot.
But UConn (4-2) took the game winner at 3:54 of overtime, as the game’s second star Natalie Snodgrass scored.
Merrimack returns to Lawler Rink next weekend to host Vermont on Friday with puck drop at 2 p.m.
