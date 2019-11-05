AMHERST — The University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team was defeated by Merrimack, 79-64, on Tuesday night at the Mullins Center in both teams’ season-opener. It was the first Division 1 game and victory for Merrimack.
Merrimack’s Denia Davis-Stewart had a triple-double on a game-high 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 blocks. Hot shooting all night keyed the victory for Merrimack, which was 48.3% (29-of-60) from the field including a 14-of-27 (51.9%) clip from three-point territory.
Andover’s Alyssa Casey finished with nine points and six assists for Merrimack, which will host Lehigh Saturday afternoon.
NECC men win
Northern Essex picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night, improving to 1-2 on the season, with an 87-85 win over the JV squad from Eastern Nazarene College.
Lowell’s Luis Parilla (Lowell) had a game high 28 points and Scottie Austin from Toronto tacked on 26.
Austin won the game for NECC as he drove to the hoop and laid in a floater with 1.9 seconds remaining.
