BELFAST, Northern Ireland — The Merrimack College women’s hockey team fell to Quinnipiac 3-1 to close out the Friendship Series at SSE Arena in Belfast on Sunday afternoon.
With the loss, Merrimack fell to 4-15-2, 1-12-2 in Hockey East play. Quinnipiac improved to 10-7-2.
The Warriors scored their goal in the second period, when Dominika Laskova captured a rebound in the slot to pull the game even at 1-1. Laskova was named the Warriors’ Player of the Game after her tally and two-point night on Saturday.
Merrimack goalie Emma Gorski (1-3-0) made 36 saves.
Up next, Merrimack will swing back into conference play on Saturday, when the Warriors travel to the University of Vermont to finish the season series against the Catamounts. Puck drop at 2 p.m.
