CHESTNUT HILL — The Merrimack College women’s hockey team suffered an 8-0 loss to No. 7 Boston College on Friday night.
The loss dropped the Warriors to 2-3-1, while the Eagles stayed perfect at 5-0-0.
Boston College took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, then added to the advantage 48 seconds into the second. During a 4-on-4 Boston College scored twice, 50 seconds apart, to make it 5-0.
Merrimack had 13 blocked shots on the night, in addition to 32 face-off wins.
Senior Mikyla Grant-Mentis led the team in shots on goal with four. Goalie Lea-Kristine Demers made 29 saves.
Up next, Merrimack returns to Lawler Rink on Saturday afternoon for another conference contest, against UConn at 4 p.m
