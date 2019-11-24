PROVIDENCE — The Merrimack women's hockey team took a 2-0 lead but couldn't hold on Saturday, falling at Providence, 3-2 in overtime.
Merrimack dropped to 3-11-2 overall and 1-9-2 in Hockey East while Providence improved to 7-6-2 and 5-4 respectively.
Merrimack took the 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Katie Kaufman and Mikyla Grant-Mentis, the latter on a power play.
Providence scored two goals in the third period to tie it, the second with just 51 seconds remaining before winning in overtime.
Freshman Emma Gorski made 31 saves in her fifth start this season for the Warriors.
Grant-Mentis' goal extended her point scoring streak to ten games for 21 points this year, as she extended her lead in Hockey East goal scoring with 13.
