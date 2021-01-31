NORTH ANDOVER — The visiting Wagner College Seahawks forced overtime late in regulation and prevailed in the extra session over the Merrimack women's basketball team, 74-68, on Saturday afternoon in Northeast Conference (NEC) action.
Wagner hit a put-back with under two seconds to play in regulation to tie the game at 64-all, and outscored Merrimack, 10-4, in the final five minutes to emerge victorious.
The Warriors (0-4) enjoyed a strong start to the game, hitting five 3-pointers in the first quarter to create a 19-15 lead, and built on that advantage over the next two frames, holding a 48-40 advantage going into the fourth quarter. Merrimack led by eight, 61-53, with 2:31 left in regulation, but Wagner went on an 11-3 run to close the fourth and force overtime.
Junior Kate Mager led all scorers with 21 points and four 3-pointers. Senior Alyssa Casey of added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds while senior Mayson Kimball contributed 11 points.
