DURHAM, New Hampshire - The Merrimack women's ice hockey team came up short against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats, falling 4-2 Saturday night.
That dropped Merrimack to 4-14-2 overall and 1-12-2 in Hockey East while UNH improved to 9-7-2 and 7-6-1 respectively.
In the first period, Merrimack scored when junior Megan Fergusson won the draw back to Katie Kaufman, who fired a wrist shot in for her fourth goal of the season.
UNH tied the game in the second period but Merrimack regained the lead when Kate Bukolska scored. But the Wildcats scored the next three goals for the win.
Merrimack will take its winter break before heading to Belfast, Northern Ireland to represent Hockey East in the Friendship Series against Quinnipiac University on Jan. 4-5.
