NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College women's ice hockey team opened its season with a 2-0 loss to Boston College Friday night.
Senior Léa-Kristine Demers turned aside 32 saves in the effort, earning a third star honor for the night. Boston College scored on the power play early in the second period, as Savannah Norcross tallied the fourth goal of her career for the game winner.
Merrimack outshot Boston College 12-11 in the first period and controlled most of the play through the opening 20.
The Eagles made it 1-0 on a power play goal by Savannah Norcross at 16:12 of the second period.
The teams return to Lawler Rink today to finish out the weekend series. Puck drop for the Hockey East contest is 2 p.m.
