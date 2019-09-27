Shelter available at Arlington

LAWRENCE — The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Arlington Middle School, 150 Arlington St., for those affected by the South Lawrence gas leak. Government officials are allowing many residents to return to their homes. The remaining residents — those living on South Broadway near Carver Street — who cannot return home can stay at the emergency shelter. Red Cross volunteers, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency officials converted the school’s gymnasium into a dormitory facility. Red Cross volunteers will continue to provide food and snacks while the shelter is open. Red Cross officials continue to work closely with government officials to make shelter accommodations available to those affected.