Merrimack women pull way from Brown

PROVIDENCE — The Merrimack College women's basketball team used a strong second half Tuesday night to roll past Brown, 72-57, to move back over .500 with a 4-3 record.
Trailing 31-29 at halftime, the Warriors pulled away with a 24-point third quarter and outscored Brown 43-26 after the intermission.
Sophomore Kate Mager led the Warriors with 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting and Denia Davis Stewart had another huge all-around game with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks. Freshman Jayme Decesare chipped in with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
Stewart leads the Warriors after seven games in points (17 ppg), rebounds (11) and blocks (6).
The Warriors are now off until Dec. 4, when they will host Fisher College. The Merrimack men (5-3) are at Akron Friday.
