Merrimack women ready to open with BC tonight

The trend says, watch out for 2018-19 Merrimack College women’s hockey team after an impactful year in which the program setting a new watermark in wins with 16 in its fourth year.
But it won’t be easy.
Graduation took its top point-getter, Hockey East first-teamer Katelyn Rae, and three of its top six overall; it’s top goalie, second teamer Samantha Ridgewell; and third-teamer on defense Dominique Krember.
Merrimack opens with No. 7-ranked Boston College in North Andover beginning tonight for a pair of games.
Here’s a quick run down of the team
The coach
Head coach Erin Hamlen returns for her fifth season at the helm of the women's hockey program. Hamlen’s squad earned a program-best 16 wins, going 16-13-7 and 12-10-5 in conference, garnering recognition as the runner-up for Hockey East Coach of the Year.
Merrimack made its second-ever postseason appearance in the Hockey East Quarterfinals after the team’s first postseason appearance in 2016-17.
Under Hamlen’s guidance, four members of the 2018-19 team were honored as Hockey East All-Star.
Assistant coach Steph Moberg returns for her fourth season behind the bench, while Chris Hall enters his second year with the program.
Goaltenders
Léa-Kristine Demers takes over in goal as a senior and assistant captain for the Warriors squad. Behind one of the nation’s top goaltenders last season, Demers made six appearances and four starts, posting a 3.14 GAA and a respectable .920 save percentage. She earned a shutout in a victory against Quinnipiac on Nov. 20, turning aside 30 shots.
Demers made 13 starts as a sophomore in 2017-18, earning a 3-8-2 record and .909 save percentage. She earned a 4-3 victory over No. 3 Minnesota, turning aside 54 saves for the win. In seven of 13 of Demers’ starts, she posted 30 or more saves. As a freshman, she made 24 appearances, making 30 or more saves in 11 contests.
Behind Demers is newcomer Emma Gorski, who started in 19 games for the Kingston Jr. Ice Wolves of the PWHL, where she posted a 1.54 goals against and .927 save percentage, and sophomore Nicole Martin.
Defense
Senior Chloe Cook will captain not only the defense, but the squad for her final season at Merrimack. Cook has played in 106 games, including all 36 games in 2018-19. Cook posted four goals and 12 points last season, alongside 55 blocked shots. She will anchor an underclass heavy defense.
Chloe Cook will captain the team in addition to the d-corps.
Returning from last season, sophomore Julia MacLean capitalized on her first year season, appearing in 36 games and adding 17 assists, with 15 coming in conference play. She’s joined alongside sophomore Kiki Roust, ready to build off of her 23 games played and five points.
A new addition to the Warriors defense is Rachel Rockwell, a redshirt junior from Providence College. In 2017-18, Rockwell played in 26 games, with 11 assists, and ranked second among defenders on the team in assists. In her first NCAA season, 2016-17, Rockwell appeared in all 37 contests, scoring five goals and 19 points on the year, including scored 13 power play points. Rockwell finished seventh in Hockey East scoring by defenders as a first year player.
Three first years join Merrimack’s defense, with Lauren Mac Lean, Mack Emery and Kennedy MacAlpine ready to have an immediate impact.
Forwards
The forward corps has a big challenge in the 2019-20 season, replacing 127 points of offense lost to graduation. Two assistant captains will set the tone for the forward group, as senior Mikayla Grant-Mentis and junior Megan Fergusson look to be as influential as they were in 2018-19. Grant-Mentis was an offensive force, scoring 34 points in 35 games alongside Fergusson, returning as a 10 goal and 22 point scorer.
Megan Fergusson (above) represents a potent junior class as an assistant captain for the 2019-20 season
Ready to jump up are three other juniors with Dominika Laskova, Kate Bukolska and Courtney Maud looking to add to their totals from 2018-19. Sophomores Gabby Jones and Keisha DiCaire will remain as consistent presences, as both played over 30 games during the 18-19 year.
The newcomers look ready to capture Hockey East by storm. Freshman Katie Kaufman comes in from Minnesota, having captained the Hill-Murray team in 2018-19, tallying 28 goals and 55 points in 25 games. Joining her are Sam Lessick, a 20 point scorer from the Cambridge Rivulettes; Dani Castino from the Chicago Mission, and Allison Reeb from the Pacific Steelers.
MATCH UPS TO WATCH FOR
Boston College (Sept. 27-28): The Warriors kick off the year with emphasis, hosting Boston College for the first two games of the year in a pair of conference clashes. Merrimack went 1-1-1 against BC last year, and start the year with seven of the first nine games of the season at home. Five of those games come against Hockey East competition.
@ Mankato (Nov. 1-2): Merrimack heads out to Minnesota to play a series at the Verizon Center against Minnesota-Mankato. It will be the first time the Warriors and Mavericks will face off, but Merrimack has taken down WCHA squads before, with wins against Minnesota in 2017 and St. Cloud State in 2016.
Quinnipiac (Jan. 4-5): The Merrimack College women's ice hockey program will compete in the Belfast Friendship Series this January against Quinnipiac University. Merrimack and Quinnipiac will compete in the second installment of the Friendship Series for women's ice hockey.
"We are excited about this unique opportunity to bring our players to Belfast to represent women's Division I hockey and Merrimack College," head coach Erin Hamlen said. "We have had hard-fought games with Quinnipiac in our short history, and these games will be important for us in the big picture."
Northeastern (Feb. 7): Merrimack will have to wait until the second half of the season to take on the conference preseason favorites. With three matches against the Huskies in February, the Warriors will have to be ready with a playoff spot on the line after the Warriors took a tie in the final game of the regular season against them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.