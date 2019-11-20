Merrimack women's basketball rolls to rout

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team beat Eastern Nazarene College, 82-50, on Wednesday night.
Junior forward Alyssa Casey of Andover led the way with 17 points in 20 minutes during the win. Senior captain Emily Houle scored a career-high 14 points, and senior Denia Davis-Stewart also chipped in with 10 points, nine rebounds, and six blocks for the Warriors (3-2).
Merrimack came out of the gates on fire, starting on a 9-0 run where Casey scored five points. The Warriors held a lead of 13 at the end of the first quarter after former Central Catholic star Kaylee Thomas drained a three with 1:45 left.
ENC (2-2) came storming back in the second quarter to cut the Merrimack lead to three. But the Warriors would not be denied and went on a 13-0 run towards the end of the half. Two three-pointers by freshman Jayme DeCesare and one by sophomore Kate Mager gave Merrimack a 14-point lead heading into halftime.
The Warriors then went on a 14-0 run to start the second half. Casey had eight points during the stretch that put Merrimack up 28 early in the third quarter and put the game well out of reach.
Merrimack will travel to Holy Cross on Saturday night for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
