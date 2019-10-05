Merrimack women's hockey earns weekend sweep

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack women’s hockey team swept its weekend series with a 2-1 victory Saturday night over RPI.
The Warriors (2-2-0) took the game with a first-star performance by freshman goalie Emma Gorski (27 saves), who earned her first career win.
Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored her second goal of the weekend and the season, firing a bouncing puck from the slot to give the Warriors a lead in the first. The Engineers (0-4) tied the game after a scrum deep in the Warriors crease, taking the tally late in the second after a referee review.
But off a faceoff in the third period, Courtney Maud handled a rolling puck that kicked back into the slot off the boot of an RPI defender to give Merrimack a lead it wouldn’t give up.
The Warriors will head to Boston University on Friday at 7 p.m.
