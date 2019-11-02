Merrimack women's hockey falls short

MANKATO, Minn. — The Merrimack women’s ice hockey team fell short in the second game against the Minnesota State Mavericks on Saturday, taking a 5-3 loss.
Senior Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored in her fifth straight game in the opening minutes of the second period for the first goal of the game for the Warriors (2-7-2). Mankato responded with a pair of goals in three minutes, taking a 2-1 lead in the first, but Chloe Cook tied the game again before the end of the period on a power play.
The Mavericks (6-4-2) tallied the only goal of the second period, and expanded the lead at 10:36 of the third to go up 4-2. Katie Kaufman, a Minnesota native, got Merrimack back into the game with a great takeaway in the high slot for an unassisted goal with five minutes to play in the game. But the Warriors’ push wasn’t enough, as MSU added an empty net goal to finish the night.
Merrimack hosts Maine on Friday at 2 p.m.
