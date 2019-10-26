Merrimack women's hockey falls to Vermont

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack women’s ice hockey team stumbled in the second game of the weekend at Lawler Rink Saturday afternoon, falling to Vermont, 6-2.
Vermont (3-1-4, 1-1-2 HEAW) scored the first goal of the game three minutes in to take the lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Junior Kate Bukolska scored on the power play for her second of the year for Merrimack (2-5-2, 0-4-2 HEAW), tying the game 1-1.
But Vermont scored the next four goals, including two on the power play in the third period, to extend its lead. Senior Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored the Warriors’ other goal.
Merrimack will travel to Minnesota State-Mankato on Friday and Saturday, with puck drop for both games at 3 p.m.
