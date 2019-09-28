Merrimack women's hockey tripped up by BC again

North Andover — The Merrimack College women’s ice hockey team dropped its second game of the weekend series against Boston College, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Gabby Jones scored the game’s opening goal at 15:19 in the first, but Merrimack (0-2-0) couldn’t hold onto the lead as BC (2-0-0) would go on to score two power play goals en route to the victory.
Léa-Kristine Demers made 27 for the Warriors, who play Rensselaer for a pair of games on Fri. Oct, 4 and Sat. Oct. 5 for Homecoming, with puck drop for both games at 4 p.m.
