NORTH ANDOVER — Playing in front of a near-capacity crowd on Sunday afternoon at Martone-Mejail Field, the Merrimack College women’s soccer team made history by playing in its first-ever game as a Division I program. The Warriors kicked off Merrimack’s new DI era by facing the University of Hartford, the defending regular season champions in America East.
In the tilt that followed the pregame festivities, Hartford took a 1-0 lead in the opening half after a penalty kick, and never relented the advantage. Senior captain Erin Fulton made five first-half saves, while junior Megan Langlois of Methuen tallied three saves in the second half — including a pair of full-extension stops.
The visiting Hawks enjoyed an 11-1 advantage in shots over the first half, but Fulton’s play kept Merrimack in it. Hartford was awarded a penalty kick in the 21st minute and converted; Fulton guessed correctly, but Hartford’s Kaila Lozada slotted a shot into the bottom-left netting to make it a 1-0 game.
In the second half, Langlois came in an immediately stopped a Hartford breakaway, diving to her right to deflect a shot away. The Warriors’ offense picked up in the final 45, totaling four shots compared to Hartford’s five. Freshman Sarah Simpson attempted a shot inside the six-yard box late in the game, but Hartford’s keeper was able to make the save in close to prevent the equalizer
The Warriors will now play their next five matches away from campus, including two matches this weekend in Burlington, Vt. as Merrimack competes in the TD Bank Classic hosted by the University of Vermont.
