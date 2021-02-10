Merrimack women win 1st game

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack women's basketball team used a fourth quarter surge to pick up its first win of the season, 69-66 over LIU.
The Lady Warriors (1-6) trailed much of the game, but used a 20-12 advantage and some fine defense in the final frame to pull out the victory.
Mayson Kimball led the way with 20 points and three steals while Kate Mager had 13 points and three assists and Andover's Alyssa Casey chipped in with 10 points and a block. Brandy Thomas led LIU (3-8) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
The two teams will square off again Wednesday at 4 p.m. back at Merrimack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.