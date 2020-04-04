Merrimack's Gallo wins another award

NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College men's basketball coach Joe Gallo has been named as the HoopDirt.com NCAA D1 Coach of the Year presented by Just Play Solutions for the 2019-20 college basketball season.
In Merrimack’s first year at the Division I level, Coach Gallo led his squad to a historic season, setting the wins record for a program reclassifying to the NCAA’s top division. The Warriors finished the campaign with a record of 20-11, and went an NEC best 14-4.
Merrimack became the first program ever to win an outright conference title in its first season reclassifying to Division I. Merrimack's first win of the season came at Northwestern, marking the first time that a reclassifying program’s first win at the Division I level came against a Power Five opponent.
This year, he was honored with multiple end of season awards, including NEC Coach of the Year and ECAC Coach of the Year. On the national stage, Gallo received the John McLendon award, presented annually to the top collegiate head coach encompassing all levels of college basketball.
Previous HoopDirt.com Coach of the Year winners include Houston's Kelvin Sampson (last year) and North Carolina's Roy WIlliams in 2015-16.
