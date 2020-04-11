Merrimack College’s incredible year in athletics as a Division 1 neophyte, which included eye-opening wins in each season, has brought with it some collateral damage.
Women’s basketball coach Monique LeBlanc, who had spent nine years guiding the program, including a 20-9 record and third-place finish in the Northeast Conference this winter, has taken a new job at Brown University.
LeBlanc leaves Merrimack as probably its best women’s basketball coach ever, with an all-time high 129 wins to go with six NCAA berths and five trips to the Northeast-10 Conference title game.
Not only was this season special team-wise, but LeBlanc developed the program’s greatest player in Dorchester native Denis Davis-Stewart, who was named NEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the year.
After accepting the new Ivy League gig, coach LeBlanc went on a video-conference call with her former Merrimack players and athletic director last night.
“I think there were about 18 of us. And we were all crying,” said Andover’s Alyssa Casey, a junior, and the 2017-18 Northeast-10 Rookie of the Year.
“I’m crying right now talking about it,” said Casey, who suffered an ACL tear on Jan. 4.
“She was everything to me, beyond a coach. I don’t even look at her as a coach, but as a role model and someone I want to be like. Her morals, values and mental toughness were special.”
Merrimack Director of Athletics Jeremy Gibson arrived at his new position in the summer of 2013, two years into LeBlanc’s tenure.
“Right away, I could see her passion for coaching, the X’s and O’s, etc.,” said Gibson. “But what immediately struck was how she cared about her players off the court. And we saw what that can mean to a program. What Monique and our team did this winter was spectacular.”
That’s a by-product of winning, particularly at some of the smaller Div. 1 schools. They become hot commodities in the basketball world.
While LeBlanc had a stellar career at Bucknell University, serving as a two-year captain during a great run in which it had two 20-win seasons and an NCAA March Madness berth, she had some indirect ties to Brown University.
She grew up about 20 miles away in Cumberland, R.I., and looked fondly at the Ivy League gem in Providence.
“This is a dream come true,” said LeBlanc, who has resided in Pelham, N.H. the last several years raising two children with wife, Liz.
“For me this is a unique opportunity in Division 1,” said LeBlanc. “It seemed like Brown is different than other Ivy League schools in a lot of positive areas. It’s a happy Ivy; a diverse Ivy; an inclusive Ivy ... Yes, let’s do it.”
Of course, she had set some roots in North Andover that weren’t easy to say good-bye to, as the video-conference call showed.
“At Merrimack, we preached that we weren’t afraid of anybody, and that (was) always the case,” said LeBlanc. “That’s the way you have to play, especially at Division 1.”
Casey said she would not have been able to make the transition to Div. 1 the way she was able to without LeBlanc.
“Honestly, she had more confidence in me than I did,” said Casey, who had games of 24 and 15 points in December shortly before her season-ending knee injury.
“That is so empowering when somebody believes in you,” said Casey. “It built confidence in myself. But that’s not just as a basketball player, but a person. She makes you feel like you can do anything.”
Merrimack’s search will begin
Less than 24 hours after Monique LeBlanc informed Merrimack College athletic director Jeremy Gibson that she was leaving, his phone never stopped buzzing and the emails started pouring in.
Gibson said there is no sport like basketball when it comes to the coaching frenzy. And he’s going through it right now.
“It’s been sort of crazy, getting so much interest so early,” said Gibson, of Andover. “But it also tells us about the position and where Merrimack is right now. We have very high expectations and we believe Merrimack is a unique opportunity for our next coach.”
