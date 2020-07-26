It has taken Methuen awhile to get going in Essex County League baseball, but it put everything together in a doubleheader Friday night, sweeping Haverhill 5-0 and 10-0 in five innings for its first two wins of the season.
In the first game, Matt Miller went the distance, scattering five hits for the win. Methuen scored first in the third inning on a double by Derek Hoh and singles by Zariel Ortiz and Miller.
Methuen pulled away in the fourth with a single by Hoh, RBI double from George Chaya, RBI single from Ortiz, a sacrifice fly from Drew Blackwell and an RBI single from Jomari Rosa.
In the second game, Hoh pitched four innings for the win, allowing one hit while striking out five and adding two hits at the plate.
Drew Martin added a hit and scored two runs and caught a good game defensively. Noah Jankowski had a single and double and drove in four runs to lead the offense while Blackwell, Mitchell Canavan and Zariel Ortiz had one hit apiece. Danny Sullivan finished up on the mound with a scoreless inning.
Methuen‘s next game is at Haverhill next Tuesday night.
Night Owls win again
NORTH READING -- Andrew Thibault led the way with a 3-run home run and four RBIs as the Kingston Night Owls won their fourth straight game, 7-4 over the A’s Saturday afternoon.
Nick Comei had two hits, an RBI and scored a run for the Night Owls (5-2) while Brendan O’Shea started and pitched three innings for the win. Sean Callahan struck out three of the four batters he faced for the save.
