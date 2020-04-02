JASON SMITH
Methuen High softball coach
Residence: Haverhill
Occupation: High school math teacher, head swimming coach, head softball coach
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
With school and sports shut down, I am obviously spending a lot of time at home with my family. But other than teaching and coaching softball, I miss coaching both of my boys’ baseball teams.
2. Who do you know who is more affected than yourself to having no sports?
I know that my assistant Jackie is really missing softball too, along with Jason and Lauren. But, my athletes are the most upset about the season not starting.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
We would have had at least two of four preseason scrimmages. We had some really good competition lined up to get us prepared for the regular season.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
Our goal was to return to the state title game, but this time, win it all! Obviously, everyone in the program is really disappointed that we probably won’t get a shot at that this year.
5. Which sport do you miss the most?
I miss coaching softball and my boys’ baseball teams.
6. Which player on your team do you feel is most affected by the suspension of sports?
I feel terrible for my seniors. They have worked so hard in the offseason to get us where we wanted to be. Jillian, Claudia, Dana, Kerri and Katelyn deserve better.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I’ve been keeping up with all the latest NFL free agency news and watching how the pandemic has affected the other professional sports. Plus, I’m a big WWE fan, and that was still going on for awhile.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
Our family is looking forward to getting takeout from Giovanni’s, Romano’s, and Moe’s Southwest Grill.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
Any time any of the Taken movies with Liam Neeson is on, we will watch them. I just caught up on The Walking Dead, and we have watched a bunch of Marvel movies.
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
I can wait to get back on the field and coach. But mostly I think we all are looking forward to getting back to normal.
