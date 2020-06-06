Senior Jenna Albrecht of Methuen was named Westfield State swimming’s Unsung Hero.
She placed 16th in the 200 butterfly at New Englands. On Senior Day, the tri-captain won the 1,000 freestyle over Western Connecticut by over 10 seconds.Another Methuen High grad, Saul Cabrera, was named Lineman of the Year for the Westfield football team. The 6-0, 290-pound senior center started all four years.
Another proud Ranger, senior track sprinter Eric Rosario, was one of 12 Athletic Director Award winners at Merrimack. The awards go to individuals who epitomize what it means to be a Merrimack student-athlete.
Rosario had career bests of 11.33, 100; 22.38, 200; 47.14, 400; 1:04.82, 500; and 1:22.40, 600. Those are impressive times in particular the 47.14 400. Just for comparison purposes, the area high school record was a 48.07 by Noah Woodman of Pinkerton en route to Eagle-Tribune MVP honors in 2017.
Senior Noah Davis from Pinkerton, the lone captain on the Merrimack cross country team, won Athletic Director Award for that sport.
LOVED COACH BROUDER
After re-running a story on the late Lawrence volleyball coach Bill Brouder, we received a touching e-mail.
Ana Cruz wrote, “I played for him in 1997, and up to this day, I feel blessed and remember his kindness and devotion as a gift, coaching came secondary. He worked and coached with very little resources and despite that, he never gave up. It seems volleyball and the Lancers were his family.”
TRUE BLUE RANGERS
Methuen High recently honored its top senior athletes.
Girls winners: Scholar-athlete Kaia Hollingsworth, Dorothy Chadwick Award Jillian McCoy, Mayor’s Award Brenna Greene, Outstanding Athlete Claudia Crowe, and AD’s Award Julia Tardugno.
Boys winners: John Hannigan Award Stanley Hanci, Outstanding Athlete Connor Bryant, Scholar-Athlete Xavier Metivier, Mayor’s Award C.J. Brown, and AD’s Award Jake Becker.
FARNHAM GIVES BACK
NBC-10 TV in Rhode Island did a feature on ex-Brown hockey star Bobby Farnham of North Andover. He organized a fundraiser and delivered meals to people in the mental health field during Mental Health Awareness Month.
I did a piece on the Farnham family recently and should have mentioned Bobby’s aunt. Liz Farnham (AHS ‘81) was a fine track sprinter at Andover High.
FOUR-TIME ALL-STARS
Andover senior Mac Lee joined a select club in the fall as a four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in golf. Since 1989, the only other members are Lauren Thibodeau (Pinkerton ‘18) Connor Greenleaf (Windham ‘14) and Dave Shaffer (Andover ‘96).
North Andover sophomore James Robbins has made it both years.
TRUE GRIT
Congrats to two neat seniors: Methuen volleyball’s Meg Levesque is headed to Providence College and Caitlin McLaughlin of Salem and Landmark School will be attending Sacred Heart University.
SUB-4 MINUTES
On May 23, Highland (Ariz.) High senior Leo Daschbach ran a 3:59.54 mile, becoming the 11th high schooler ever to break four minutes. ... St. Mary’s of Lynn star Joe Abate-Walsh, who began his career at North Andover High, will be playing his college ball at Nichols. The 6-7 league MVP went over 1,000 career points late this winter.
The BIG SMOOTH
Neil Fingleton, who played for Worcester Holy Name against Central Catholic in the state basketball finals, went into acting including a part in “Game of Thrones.” The 7-foot-7 actor died at age 36. There is a documentary on him coming out called “The Big Smooth.”
A BASEBALL CABINET
President Trump’s communications director Tim Murtaugh is the grandson of longtime Pirates manager Danny Murtaugh. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is married to Triple A reliever Sean Gilmartin, who has made 79 MLB appearances.
BELLA AND BILAS
Princeton’s 6-4 senior Bella Alarie, who was chosen fifth in the WNBA draft, is the daughter of ex-NBA forward Mark Alarie. She’s the god-daughter of his Duke teammate, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas.
