Methuen High Athletic Award Winners

METHUEN HIGH WINTER AWARDS
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL
Most Valuable Player — Andrew Lussier, Mitchell Crowe
Most Improved Player — Kevin Garcia
Bruce Blood Coaches Award — Willdy Santana
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL
Most Valuable Player — Olivia Barron, Stephanie Tardugno
Most Improved Player — Megan Melia
Coaches Award — Marren Donovan
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
Most Valuable Performer — Stanley Hanci, Xavier Metivier
Most Improved Performer — Freddy Coleman
Coaches Award — John Dowgiert
*Whirlaway Award — Michael Soucy
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Most Valuable Performer (Track) — Kassidy Chim
Most Valuable Performer (Field) — Haylee Berry
Most Improved Performer — Elise Ellis, Miana Caraballo
*Whirlaway Award — Julia Tardugno
GIRLS VARSITY GYMNASTICS
Most Valuable Performer — Adiamis Ramos
Most Improved Performer — Destiny Pearce
Coaches Award — Anna Bolduc
VARSITY WRESTLING
Most Valuable Performer — CJ Brown
Most Improved Performer — Anthony Romano, Dom DeMaio
Coaches Award — Michael Crowe
BOYS VARISTY ICE HOCKEY
Most Valuable Player — Colby Scott
Most Improved Player — Jackson Petisce
Horace Trovato Coaches Award — Philip Sanguedolce
GIRLS VARSITY ICE HOCKEY
Most Valuable Player — Brenna Greene
Most Valuable Player — Kaia Hollingsworth
Most Improved Player — Claudia Crowe
VARSITY CHEERLEADING
Most Valuable Performer — Olivia Hebert
Most Improved Performer — Gianna Silverio
Deidre A. Didio Coaches Award — Shannon McNally
