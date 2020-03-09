Methuen High Athletic Award Winners

Courtesy photoAmong the Methuen High winter award winners were, from the left, Michael, Claudia and Mitchell Crowe. 

METHUEN HIGH WINTER AWARDS

BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL

Most Valuable Player — Andrew Lussier, Mitchell Crowe

Most Improved Player — Kevin Garcia

Bruce Blood Coaches Award — Willdy Santana

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL

Most Valuable Player — Olivia Barron, Stephanie Tardugno

Most Improved Player — Megan Melia

Coaches Award — Marren Donovan

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Most Valuable Performer — Stanley Hanci, Xavier Metivier

Most Improved Performer — Freddy Coleman

Coaches Award — John Dowgiert

*Whirlaway Award — Michael Soucy

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Most Valuable Performer (Track) — Kassidy Chim

Most Valuable Performer (Field) — Haylee Berry

Most Improved Performer — Elise Ellis, Miana Caraballo

*Whirlaway Award — Julia Tardugno

GIRLS VARSITY GYMNASTICS

Most Valuable Performer — Adiamis Ramos

Most Improved Performer — Destiny Pearce

Coaches Award — Anna Bolduc

VARSITY WRESTLING

Most Valuable Performer — CJ Brown

Most Improved Performer — Anthony Romano, Dom DeMaio

Coaches Award — Michael Crowe

BOYS VARISTY ICE HOCKEY

Most Valuable Player — Colby Scott

Most Improved Player — Jackson Petisce

Horace Trovato Coaches Award — Philip Sanguedolce

GIRLS VARSITY ICE HOCKEY

Most Valuable Player — Brenna Greene

Most Valuable Player — Kaia Hollingsworth

Most Improved Player — Claudia Crowe

VARSITY CHEERLEADING

Most Valuable Performer — Olivia Hebert

Most Improved Performer — Gianna Silverio

Deidre A. Didio Coaches Award  — Shannon McNally

