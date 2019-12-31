Methuen High 2019-20 boys basketball schedule
12/14: Billerica at Methuen, 7 p.m.
12/19: Methuen 63, Tewksbury 60 (OT)
12/23: Dracut 70, Methuen 60
12/27: Methuen 68, Bishop Guertin 67 (Christmas Classic)
12/29: St. John's Prep 59, Methuen 58 (Christmas Classic)
1/2: Greater Lawrence at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.
1/3: North Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
1/7: Methuen at Lowell, 7 p.m.
1/10: Methuen at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
1/12: Greater Lawrence at Methuen, 12 p.m.
1/14: Chelmsford at Methuen, 7 p.m.
1/17: Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.
1/21: Methuen at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
1/24: Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
1/28: Methuen at Billerica, 7 p.m.
1/30: Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.
2/4: Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.
2/6: Phoenix at Methuen, 6 p.m.
2/11: Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
2/14: Methuen at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.
Methuen High boys basketball preview
2018-19 season: 7-13, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (3): Mitchell Crowe, 5-8, Jr., guard; Andrew Lussier, 6-2, Jr., forward; Isaac Allen, 5-8, Soph., guard
Returning lettermen: Wildy Santana, 5-7, Sr., guard; Kevin Garcia, 6-1, Sr., forward
Promising newcomers: Jaleek Urena, 5-8, Jr., guard; Jordan Polanco, 5-11, Jr., guard; Wilton Ortega, 6-2, Jr., forward; Jason Perello, 5-10, Jr., guard; Julian Lopez, 5-8, Jr., guard; Zender Loivier, 6-2, Jr., forward; Lawensky Osias, 5-9, Soph., guard; Randy Vasquez, 6-3, Soph., forward; Andrew Wannaphong, 6-2, Soph., forward; Anesti Touma, 6-1, Frosh., forwardCaptains: don’t name them
Returning scoring leaders: Mitchell Crowe 11.4 ppg, 38 3’s; Andrew Lussier 6.8 ppg, Isaac Allen 4.1 ppg
Returning honorees: none
Fast facts: Coach Anthony Faradie said, “Isaac Allen is a great distributor. He’s a true point guard. He’s really poised.” ... Jaleek Urena, who was on JVs last year, has opened some eyes. ... Former Central Catholic star Doug Gemmell, who works at MHS, is a new assistant. ... Jordan Polanco is a transfer from Traip Academy in Kittery, Maine, who are also the Rangers. He was 15-6 Traip’s No. 2 scorer last year. ... Lawensky Osias is a transfer from New London (Conn.) High, where he played varsity as a freshman. ... Onyera Chibuogwu, last year’s starting sophomore point guard, transferred to the Middlesex School.
Assistant coaches: Ryan Middlemiss, Doug Ryan, Frank Drejaj, Doug Gemmell
Coach: Anthony Faradie: (7th year, 65-64)
