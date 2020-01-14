Methuen nabs Roper as new baseball coach

Methuen High announced on Tuesday that Cam Roper has been hired as its new varsity baseball coach.
He replaces Bill Blackwell, who went 33-32 in four seasons at the helm. Last year, the Rangers went 9-12 and lost in the Division 1 North first round.
Roper is a Lowell High and Fitchburg State grad who is currently an educator in the Lowell Public School System. He’s been the Lowell pitching coach since 2014. In his time as an assistant, the Red Raiders reached the Super 8 twice and were Sectional champs and Sectional runner-ups.
