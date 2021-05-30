Methuen names Middlemiss new girls hoop coach

METHUEN -- Ryan Middlemiss (Class of 2003) has been named the new varsity girls basketball coach at Methuen High, replacing Hilary Glynn.
Middlemiss was an all-star point guard for the Rangers, played at Northern Essex and then captained the men's basketball program at Daniel Webster College.
An assistant for the Methuen boys program for seven years, Middlemiss has also worked for the YMCA, SMART HOOPS and Gladiator AAU and is currently a teacher at Methuen High School. He will teach physical education next year.
"I'm really excited about the opportunity," said Middlemiss. "I think Methuen has some great athletes."
One of the former Methuen greats is Middlemiss's sister, Jillian. She is the mother of two young children but Middlemiss says she will help out the program when she can on a volunteer basis.
Glynn, a former Methuen High standout who was a captain on the Rangers' 1999 state championship team and then had a fine career at Framingham State, coached at Methuen for two years and was not rehired after compiling an 11-18 record including 5-5 this past season.
