Methuen junior Miana Caraballo has to admit that, sometimes, mother knows best.
In fact, as the cross country season progresses, she probably has to admit it on a regular basis.
After sitting out much of her sophomore season with a knee injury, and running at less than full strength for the rest of it, Caraballo is enjoying a banner season in the early going, placing first in her initial two meets. In the first meet, although it wasn’t exactly head-to-head competition, she finished ahead of Haverhill sophomore standout Finleigh Simonds.
“That felt great and surprised me,” said Caraballo. “I thought Finleigh would beat me — she’s always beaten me before.”
As she relishes that victory, and her fast start to the season, Caraballo can’t help but occasionally reflect back to her freshman year, when things weren’t going so well.
“I started running in the fifth grade and it seemed like I wasn’t getting any better,” said Caraballo. “I wasn’t doing good at all and I didn’t enjoy it. I wanted to quit.”
That’s when her mother stepped in.
“She wouldn’t let me quit,” said Caraballo. “She said ‘I didn’t raise a quitter.’ If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t be running now.”
That kept Caraballo running, but not successfully at first. But boys cross country coach and head track coach Kevin Alliette helped keep her on a straight line.
“He (Alliette) helped me a lot,” said Caraballo. “He knew how to get in my head. He made me believe I was good enough to be in the front.”
That belief didn’t quite work out a year ago, when Caraballo suffered a lingering knee injury that kept her more than a little frustrated.
“It was really tough for me,” she said. “I was in a lot of pain. I was doing a lot of PT. At the beginning of the year, I couldn’t run at all — I missed a lot of meets. Then I ran in some meets where I could only run a mile.”
But Caraballo’s knee woes gradually got better and she showed promise during indoor track, finishing fifth in the mile at the MVC meet and running a personal-best 5:31 in the mile at the Division 1 state meet. She was definitely on the rise until the coronavirus pandemic eliminated the outdoor track season.
Methuen girls cross country coach Marissa Nunes is not surprised by Caraballo’s progress.
“She’s always been a strong runner,” said Nunes. “She always puts in 110%, even just during easy runs. She’s always willing to go above and beyond what is asked of her, whether it be by doing an extra stride or an extra set of something during a workout.”
Now healthy for cross country, Caraballo still does PT-suggested stretches to strengthen and safeguard her knees while setting goals for the fall and the following track seasons.
“My goal for cross country is to run the 5K in the 19s (minutes) and (in track) I want to be in the 5:20s or better for the mile,” she said.
If she can accomplish those goals, Caraballo will need to give her mother a particularly big thank you.
*******************************
High on wave
Most Mass. cross country coaches and runners are not fans of the pandemic-mandated directive that teams at meets go off in waves by teams, which seems to limit head-to-head competition. But Methuen junior Miana Caraballo almost prefers it.
“To me it’s strange, but I kind of like it,” she said. “The first two meets, the other team went off first and that allowed me to see how fast they were running.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.