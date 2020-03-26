Had the world not been turned upside down by the coronavirus, Methuen’s Amanda Conway would have received the most prestigious honor of her illustrious college hockey career at the NCAA Womens’ Hockey Frozen Four banquet.
Learning the news in a phone call at her Methuen home, however, didn’t make it any less special for the record-setting Norwich University senior.
Conway was named the winner of the 2020 Laura Hurd Award, given to the NCAA Division 3 women’s hockey Player of the Year. The award was announced on Thursday.
“It’s really exciting!” said the 2015 Methuen High graduate. “Winning a (national) award like that is pretty crazy to think about. Everyone was texting me congratulating me. It was really special.”
Conway was a finalist for the Hurd Award, which was established in 2000 and voted on by Division 3 head coaches, the last two seasons. This winter, she left no doubt, with a brilliant final college campaign.
The forward led all of NCAA Division 3 in goals (32) and points (59) in 29 games for Norwich (23-4-2), on her way to becoming the first player to win three straight New England Hockey Conference MVP awards.
Honors galore
She also became the first Norwich player to be named a CCM All-American for three straight seasons. She was named NEHC Tournament MVP for the second time after scoring six goals and adding six assists in three games this winter.
“I had some idea I could win (Division 3 MVP),” said Conway, the second Cadet to win the award, named after late Elmira College star Laura Hurd. “But I also knew there was a chance I wouldn’t. I wasn’t worrying. I try not to set goals like that. It’s going to happen the way it happens.
“My coach called me with the news, and I was really excited. I told my parents right away, and they were excited. It brightened our day. I really couldn’t have done it without my amazing teammates and coaches.”
First-year Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc said the honor was well-deserved.
“It would be hard to find a member of the hockey community surprised that Amanda Conway is this year’s winner,” said Leclerc in a press release. “Her passion for the game, dedication to her team, and natural scoring ability are among a long list of incredible characteristics that have been foundations in her journey to earn this prestigious award.”
Goal-a-game
The honor capped a historic four-year career for Conway.
Her 116 goals in 111 games rank third and her 188 career points rank fourth in NCAA Division 3 history. Both are also Norwich records.
She likely would have added to those numbers had the NCAA tournament not been canceled. She scored once in Norwich’s first-round win over Amherst. The Cadets were scheduled to play Plattsburgh State in the NCAA Division 3 quarterfinals on March 14.
Conway did lead Norwich to the Division 3 national championship as a sophomore in 2018, scoring the first goal and assisting on the winner in the title game.
“The national title was my favorite accomplishment,” said Conway. “I was very fortunate to find the perfect school for me. It was the perfect place for me to play college hockey. Everyone was sad about the tournament being canceled. It stunk, but there was nothing we could do about it. This problem is bigger than us.”
With her college career now in the books, Conway is unsure of what her hockey future holds.
“I’ve been in contact with a couple general managers from the WNHL,” she said. “I’m eligible for their draft. But I still have to finish up my degree (in psychology), and I want to focus on that first. Plus their draft and everything has been pushed back to July, so they’re in a weird spot. Once I sort out school, we’ll see. But if I don’t, winning (Player of the Year) is a pretty good way to end it.”
Conway’s Career
NORWICH UNIVERSITY
Year Goals
2019-20 32
2018-19 30
2017-18 34
2016-17 20Totals 116
METHUEN/TEWKSBURY
2014-15 86
2013-14 66
2012-13 52Totals: 204
NOTE: Conway played Juniors in 2015-16 and for the Methuen boys JVs in 2011-12.
