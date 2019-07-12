Methuen’s John DeVito defeated Atkinson’s Mathew Gover 2-and-1 in the semifinals of the 116th New Hampshire Amateur Championship on Friday at Portsmouth Country Club.
The 29-year-old DeVito had to battle to defeat the upset-minded Gover, who is just 16-years-old. DeVito led by just one stroke until the 14th hole, finishing with a 65.
Gover, who knocked off a pair of Division 1 college golfers to make the semis, shot a 69 on Thursday.
DeVito will face Jake Hollander of Peterboro, N.H. in the 36-hole final on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
Carter sparks Post 4
Bryan Carter came on in relief in the top of the fourth to quell a Methuen rally, then executed a suicide squeeze to score Matt Waelter in the bottom of the inning with the eventual winning run as Haverhill Post 4 defeated Methuen 4-2 Friday night.
Carter relieved starter Kyle Eddy with runners on first and third and no outs as Eddy returned to his normal centerfield position. The next Methuen batter launched a fly ball to center which Eddy caught, then gunned down the tagging runner at the plate. Carter retired the next batter and the following nine in order in four perfect innings of relief to record the win.
Kyle O’Neill (2 for 3, 2-RBI) gave Haverhill an early 2-0 lead until Methuen tied the game on RBI hits by Jordan Perdomo and Drew Blackwell. Mark Casto scored an insurance run as Haverhill improves to 13-0 and meets Middleton-Peabody Sunday at Essex Tech at 6 p.m. Methuen drops to 4-8 and travels to Newburyport today at 5 p.m.
Lawrence Legion rolls
Anibal Pena was 3 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base as Lawrence Legion topped Middleton-Peabody 9-3.
Luis Mejia added a double, a triple and an RBI, Henry Checo had three hits and drove in a run and Ivenson Batista chipped in with three hits for the winners.
Night Owls: 12 straight
Brendan O’Shea pitched four innings of one-hit ball, facing only 13 batters to earn his third win as the Kingston Night Owls earned their 12th consecutive victory late Thursday night, 4-0 over the Rowley NorEasters.
Methuen’s Jake Thibault pitched three innings of scoreless and hitless relief, walking one batter and striking out three for the well-earned save.
Joe Morin’s double, single and RBI led the offense. Michael Pierro’s double and RBI in the second inning scored Christian Allaire for an early 1-0 lead. Several outstanding defensive plays were made by the Night Owls led by Nick Comei, Morin, and Tyler Johnson.
With the victory, the North Shore Baseball League-leading Night Owls improved to 16-1. The Night Owls have allowed only 25 runs while scoring 118 runs. The next game is Sunday vs. Swampscott at Phillips Field at 5 p.m.
