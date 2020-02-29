Caty Flagg doesn’t know yet when, if ever, she will suit up in her goalie pads and face game action once again.
If this winter does mark the end of her hockey career though, the Methuen resident certainly went out with a bang.
Following a stellar senior season for UMass Boston, Flagg was honored as New England Hockey Conference Goaltender of the Year. It was her second time taking home the honor in three seasons.
“It was extremely exciting!” she said. “It honestly feels even better the second time around. To win it for a second time really shows that it wasn’t a fluke.”
Flagg was also named All-NEHC first team after delivering a stellar 1.84 goals-against average and .942 save percentage, playing all 26 games.
The awards are the culmination of a four-year college career for Flagg that started at the University of New England, then was derailed temporarily by injury in her first season with the Beacons.
“This year was extra special because, not only was I the first UMass Boston goalie to win (NEHC) Goalie of the Year, I was also the first goalie to win the award twice, which is truly an honor,” said Flagg of the 19-year-old award. “To be recognized for my success when I put in so much work and time always makes me feel proud.”
An All-Scholastic at Austin Prep, Flagg led the Cougars to the Division 1 state title as a senior in 2016 and had a career 1.16 goals-against average in four varsity seasons.
She then kicked off her college career at the University of New England. After appearing in nine games as a freshman (2.85 GAA), the netminder truly broke out a year later.
As a sophomore, Flagg delivered a 1.78 goals-against average and .945 save percentage, taking home her first NEHC Goaltender of the Year honor.
But, after that school year, Flagg transferred to UMass Boston for academic reasons.
“I was an athletic training major at UNE, and then I changed my major to business because I honestly wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do for a career,” she said. “It was also smarter financially to be at UMass Boston, being from Massachusetts. And they have a very successful hockey program.
“I went from being near the beaches in a smaller part of Maine for two years to being in the city of Boston. It was a completed 180 in terms of my surroundings. But the girls took me in like I had always been on the team.”
Flagg’s first season with the Beacons proved challenging. She had a 1.99 goals-against average, but was limited to 11 games due to injury.
“I got hurt against Plymouth State in one of the first games of the season,” she said. “I was out for a few weeks. It was definitely frustrating, just having to sit and watch practice and games. It was my first actual injury that kept me out in my entire career. When I finally was fully back, me and (then-senior Alyssa DePippo) started splitting games.”
At full strength heading into this winter, Flagg set her expectations high.
“I wanted my best year to be my last year,” she said. “I thought a lot over the summer about what I needed to do in order to elevate my play. And I wanted my last year to be the most fun I ever had in hockey.”
Flagg’s five shutouts, goals-against average and save percentage were all second in the NEHC this season, and she led the Beacons to a 12-11-3 record.
Next up, Flagg plans to remain in sports, pursuing a career in her major of exercise and health sciences. And even if she never plays competitive hockey again, she will always love the sport.
“It’s definitely sad that my college career just ended,” she said. “It hasn’t really hit me yet. College hockey is something that can’t be replaced. Hockey is something I have always loved and if there’s any chance of prolonging the time I play the sport I love, I definitely will look into it.”
Methuen dominance
Methuen dominated the New England Hockey Conference women’s hockey awards.
Methuen’s Amanda Conway was named NEHC women’s hockey Player of the Year for the third straight season. The Norwich senior entered the weekend as the conference leader in goals (26) and points (50).
Conway is a longtime friend of UMass Boston’s Caty Flagg of Methuen, who was named NEHC Goalie of the Year.
