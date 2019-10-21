Whatever the sport, don’t be fooled by Claudia Crowe’s diminutive size.
The Methuen senior may be 5-foot-1, 110 pounds, but she makes the most of every last ounce, both in softball and, in particular, field hockey.
A returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Crowe scored 22 goals last year and she has tallied a school-record 23 this year. She broke the record she held last year with head coach Kristen Swales, while leading the Rangers to one of their best seasons of the century, currently 11-2-3. She may be small-looking, but she’s large producing.
In fact, in four years, Crowe has scored 65 goals, which is a school record.
“Claudia has been an impact player for us since her freshman year,” said Swales, who tallied 34 goals in her career. “On the field, she truly stands out, from her stick work to her circle play and also on the defensive side of the ball.”
Because of her size, opposing teams might not take Crowe too seriously when they see her warm up. What they don’t take into account is her tough-as-nails style of play and her overwhelming experience, which she uses to her advantage.
“She is one of the toughest players I have ever coached,” said Swales. “She is pretty tiny and has been knocked down/taken out by the ball, a stick, or players much bigger than her but always manages to get back up and keep pushing forward.
“She got hit in the face with a stick a couple seasons back and after coming out of the game for just a few minutes she was there beside me telling me she was ready to go back in. It’s a toughness that you don’t come by too often.”
As far as experience, few can match Crowe. Because of older sisters Caroline, Christine and Catrina, all of whom played field hockey for the Rangers, she began playing in third grade before there was a team to play for.
“I saw them play and thought it’d be cool to play,” said Crowe, who has been playing for the NorthEast Elite travel team for eight years. “I played at clinics and camps and played on my own. I fell in love with it.”
And through the years, she has shown the same kind of work ethic that all the great players display.
“She is one of our hardest workers in practice and games and is always looking to improve her skills,” said Swales.
That’s the same kind of work ethic that Crowe shows in softball, where she is a standout second baseman and was a stalwart on last year’s Division 1 state finalist squad.
“She works extremely hard and is very critical of herself,” said softball coach Jason Smith. “That drives her ... and it’s why she’s so consistent and such a solid player.”
Crowe’s bat skills, which include adept bunting and hit-and-run abilities, and steady defensive play, have turned her into a valuable member of the team. It’s also why, for awhile, she was torn on what direction she should turn for her college focus. There was never a question that she would play SOME sport going forward.
“I would always go back and forth on what sport would benefit me most,” said Crowe, who also plays ice hockey in the winter. “It’s a tough choice. I’ve been playing them both a long time and I love playing both.”
Ultimately, Crowe has opted for field hockey and she will continue her career at Stonehill next year, although she says “I’ve thought about walking on for softball and doing both but I’ll probably stick with field hockey.”
Whatever she decides, Stonehill foes will soon find out not to underestimate the Methuen Mighty Mite.
Athletic family
In addition to Claudia Crowe’s three older sisters — Caroline, Christine and Catrina — there are the junior twin brothers, Michael and Mitchell. The older sisters were all excellent field hockey players and the brothers are making an impact in varying sports.
Mitchell is a standout hoop player, starter in volleyball and is already a top 5 runner in his first year of cross country while Michael is a starter on the wrestling team. All of the siblings are highly competitive and trash talking is not uncommon.
With her sisters, Crowe says it happens all the time. “I tell them I’m the better player and they deny it,” said Crowe.
