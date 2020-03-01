SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Methuen’s Jake Thibault continued his strong start to the season, throwing two clean innings of relief in the seventh and eighth to keep Merrimack College baseball in the game, but the Warriors fell to Wofford College 3-1 on Sunday.
The top of the ninth saw Merrimack’s Michael Golankiewicz, Billy Keegan and Michael Jamele all draw two-out walks to load the bases and put the game-tying run in scoring position. But the comeback was halted there, as the Warriors fell to 6-5 on the young season.
Starting pitcher Vin Zappulla struck out five in the losing effort. Joey Porricelli moved to within two hits of reaching 200 for his career after his first-inning single
Up next, Merrimack and William and Mary kick off a three-game series in Williamsburg, Va., on Friday (4 p.m.)
Phillips falls short
Bradford’s Dallion Johnson scored 16 points, but Phillips Academy fell to archrival Phillips Exeter 64-62.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.