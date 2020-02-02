WEST ANDOVER — Antonio Valenzuela welcomes the challenge of taking on the tallest players the Commonwealth Conference and beyond have to offer.
Sure, at just over 6-foot, facing opponents five-plus inches taller can be a tough task for the Greater Lawrence senior forward. But it hardly compares to lugging toilets up flights of stairs, and a daily commute to the outskirts of Boston.
“I’m a plumbing student, and I work a co-op job,” said Valenzuela, a Methuen resident. “I drive an hour every morning to work in Chelsea through a lot of traffic. I do whatever they ask me to do. Sometimes it’s getting tools or drilling, sometimes I have to lift toilets up the stairs. Some days it’s really tough, but I really like it.”
When Valenzuela isn’t building his career, he’s doing the dirty work as a go-to low-post player for red-hot Greater Lawrence (9-4), which has won five straight including a revenge victory over rival Greater Lowell last Tuesday.
In his first season as a starter, Valenzuela is averaging 4.6 points per game, twice topping 10 points. But his greatest contributions — and passion — don’t show up on the score sheets.
“We have plenty of offensive players,” he said. “I like to play defense. I like to shut down the other team’s big man, get the rebounds and the steals. I love guarding players a lot taller than me. I hate when taller players score on me. It’s a point of pride. I will do anything to get our guys the ball.”
His dedication has made a major impact on his teammates and coach.
“Antonio is simply a dying breed,” said coach Eddie Araujo. “He goes to plumbing co-op and lugs cast iron all day, and leaves money on the table to make it to practice. He understands the importance of doing things the right way. He does all the things that don’t show up in the box score, but helps us win games.”
MOVING TO AMERICA, JOINING REGGIES
Valenzuela was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to Methuen with his family when he was 5 years old.
Early on, he faced the challenge of learning English — with help from the King of Pop.
“I was in school and I struggled to talk to the kids,” he said. “My grandmother played Michael Jackson songs all the time at home, and I started learning the lyrics. I just started picking up English from there. His songs were how I got it.”
When high school arrived, Valenzuela planed to attend Methuen High. But his mother had other plans.
“My mom thought my best option was Greater Lawrence,” he said. “I didn’t want to go because all my friends were going to Methuen. But she had my best interests in mind, and didn’t give me a choice. Now, I’m so glad I went here. I ended up loving it at Greater Lawrence.”
BASKETBALL BREAKOUT
Valenzuela broke into the varsity rotation as a sophomore two years ago, then saw his role increase last winter.
It was this season, however, that he emerged as a top contributor.
“This year, I really feel like I have the duty to be the defensive leader,” said Valenzuela. “We have guys to score points. For me, defense is everything, that’s what wins games. I’m focused on defense.”
And he’s happy to take on any difficult assignment if it means a Reggie win.
“Against Greater Lowell, the guy was head and shoulders above me,” he said. “He was about 6-foot-5. Tall guys think it’s easy to throw the ball over me. But I have long arms, and I will do the work. I’ve defended guys that are bigger and more athletic than me. But I will do anything to slow them down, and it usually works out.”
Plumbing passion
Greater Lawrence forward Antonio Valenzuela is a plumbing student, and has developed a passion for his future career.
“At first I did it for the money,” he said. “I heard plumbers make a lot of money. But I ended up really liking it. I have fun with what I’m doing. It’s a great profession. I’m learning what I need to do in this field. I plan to continue and get my license.”
Juggling his work schedule in the co-op program — eight hour days with an hour commute each way — with hoops can be a challenge. But he doesn’t back down.
“Sometimes it’s a lot of labor,” he said. “Sometimes I’m exhausted going to practice or on game days. I try to save my energy during the day at work. But once I get on the court, I get locked in and give it all I can.”
Fab 5
Lawrence 12-5
Central Catholic 11-4
Haverhill 9-5
Pelham 9-4
Andover 8-6
Honorable Mention: Greater Lawrence (9-4), Methuen (8-8), Windham (6-5)
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
