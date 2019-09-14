METHUEN — Understandably, Methuen quarterback Connor Bryant was just happy to start playing real games once again Saturday afternoon.
“After a long preseason, after all the work we’ve put in, it was good to get out here and see what we can do,” said Bryant following the Rangers’ season-opening 47-14 romp over Malden Catholic.
If Bryant was anxious to start the season, it’s no wonder. He has several key returnees on offense from last year’s 8-3 squad that scored an average of 26 points a game. So there are high expectations.
For the most part, those expectations were met. Just consider:
— Bryant rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
— Kareen Coleman had a 46-yard TD run, caught a slant pass from Bryant for a 32-yard score and rushed for 68 yards on just four carries. He also had a 57-yard touchdown run nullified by a penalty.
— Zac Bergeron ran the ball hard for 133 yards on 13 carries, scoring once on an 11-yard run, and returned a punt 60 yards for a score. Overall, the Rangers rushed for 323 yards and passed for another 101 yards.
— Wide receiver Nic Mathieu, who was lauded by head coach Tom Ryan for his blocking, hauled in a pass over the middle and went 69 yards, shrugging off tackles along the way.
“I thought our offense did really well,” said Bryant. “We made some mental mistakes but we’ll work on that and I think we’ll get better every week.”
And all of that offense came without back Matt Martino, who was out with a back injury this week but should be back next week.
Coach Ryan agreed with his QB, saying that “I would say we scored a lot of points but we also made a lot of mistakes that we need to clean up if we’re going to be successful in the MVC.”
The Rangers started scoring early in this one, reaching the endzone on the fifth play of the game on the slant to Coleman, making it 7-0 in a hurry. Several minutes later it was 13-0 when Junior Gelin recovered a fumble and ran it into the endzone from six yards out.
Totally frustrated in its first two possessions, Malden Catholic scored twice in the second quarter, first on a four-yard run by Zeke Bragg that capped a nice 63-yard drive, and then on a 27-yard pass to a wide-open Sean Kelley.
The visiting Lancers had success running the ball in the second quarter, several times picking up yardage after being initially hit. That changed in the second half, however, as they had a mere 19 yards of offense and one first down.
The one constant on defense for Methuen was junior linebacker Anthony Romano. He was all over the field, making five tackles for a loss and 16 tackles overall.
“He (Romano) had a big day and was outstanding,” said Ryan. “As far as I’m concerned, he’s the best defensive player we’ve had since I’ve been here.
“But our tackling was poor in the first half and we made a lot of mistakes, things we have to work on.”
Still, the tackling got better as the game went on as did the offense. Touchdowns on three straight possessions in the second quarter provided a comfortable 33-14 halftime lead. And Bergeron’s 11-yard run late in the third quarter and 60-yard punt return, which was aided by nice downfield blocking, early in the fourth quarter capped the convincing win.
The game was the first for Malden Catholic under Bill Raycraft, the former Windham head man. He got a strong two-way performance from Bragg, who rushed for 108 yards, but it was apparent that the Lancers are lacking depth.
