The rich don’t always get richer, but they often don’t get much poorer, either.
Looking ahead, that appears to be the case with the Methuen softball team, which recently capped a terrific season as the Division 1 state runner-up. It took eight innings for unbeaten powerhouse Wachusett to finally subdue the Rangers, who finished 21-5.
Methuen graduates a terrific senior class, highlighted by the vital left side of the infield in Emma McAlpine and Nyah Mazzone, and would appear to be headed for a dip, but don’t count on much of one if any.
Lowell, with the return of seven starters, including Gatorade Player of the Year star pitcher Giana LaCedra, is the understandable favorite to rule the Merrimack Valley Conference in 2020, but the Rangers very well could put up a mighty challenge.
For one big thing, junior Jillian McCoy returns in the circle for Methuen and she showed in the tournament that she can match any pitcher around. The premier teams always have exceptional pitchers and, because of the improvement she made during the season, she showed she is one of them.
Among Methuen’s other returnees are terrific centerfielder Steph Tardugno, hit producer Dana Littlefield, second baseman Claudia Crowe and speedy outfielder Kerri Horan.
What’s more, there is plenty of young talent on the rise. Freshman Avry Nelson got a lot of playing time at several positions this spring and should start next year, the JV team was undefeated this year and, among the incoming freshmen will be talented Brooke Tardugno, Steph’s younger sister.
“You’re always cautious about looking ahead, and there are some big shoes to fill, but we have the potential to be very good,” said Methuen coach Jason Smith, who is now 218-95 in 14 years as head coach. “I feel good about where we are going.”
Of other local MVC teams, Haverhill could be on the rise with the return of six starters, highlighted by pitcher Alyssa Wilson, who came on strong late in the season, and it’s never wise to count out Central Catholic, which surged late behind freshman pitcher Hayley Rapaglia.
But, like this year, Methuen very well may be the team to beat.
WATCH FOR WINDHAM
This was a tough end of the season for local New Hampshire teams, not one of which advanced to the state semifinals, but keep an eye on Windham next year.
The Jaguars (14-8) will return seven starters, including stalwart pitcher Abby Bedient, and may have the best hitting team in the region with the likes of juniors Peyton Gravell (.410) and Aislinn Milner (.389) and sophomores Makayla Panich (.394) and Larissa Piessens (.382).
Salem (13-6) will also return a nice nucleus, led by sophomore Sydney Emerson (.485), and Timberlane should be vastly improved, but Windham will be one of the Division 1 favorites in only its second year.
In Division 2, look for a nice season for Pelham, which returns a strong junior class supplemented by sophomore Skyy Ortega.
AND ELSEWHERE ...
Whittier only loses three seniors and will be strong in the Commonwealth Conference but one of those graduates is four-year star pitcher Nicole Verrette and another is prolific hitter KJ Campbell, so there is some uncertainty surrounding the Wildcats next year despite the return of terrific sophomores Alicia Habib (who will likely pitch) and Alyssa Michel.
Greater Lawrence should remain competitive in the CAC middle division and Presentation of Mary returns the heart of its lower division championship squad and should rise even more than it did this year.
Of the prep schools, Phillips should once again be strong behind the nucleus of pitcher Emma Slibeck, catcher Jacquelyn Harrington and third baseman Hannah Cuff of Andover and Brooks will be more than competitive.
All in all, 2020 looks like a good one for area softball, perhaps right up there with this year, which was pretty darn good.
A QUICK LOOK BACK
There were certainly plenty of highlights to the 2019 season, led by Methuen’s surge to the North and Eastern Mass. titles. Here are some of the others to reflect on.
Behind senior leader Sarah Janco and freshman pitcher Hayley Rapaglia, Central Catholic wins its last two games to make the Division 1 tournament and then wins three tournament games.
Haverhill starts its season 1-5 and then wins 11 of its next 15 games, qualifying for the tournament with relative ease.
Whittier had another outstanding season, going 18-5. In four years with Nicole Verrette as the main pitcher, the Wildcats were 78-16.
Andover showed plenty of spunk under new coach Rick Quattrocchi and had several impressive wins while qualifying for the tournament for the first time in six years, one being a 4-0 shutout of Methuen.
Nine players batted over .500, led by Timberlane’s Baylee Mlocek (.588). No. 2 was Brooks’ Caroline Kukas, who hit over .500 in three of four years.
Greater Lawrence’s Ari Cruz hit 13 home runs, giving her a whopping 35 for her career.
SOFTBALL FAB 5
The Eagle-Tribune’s final ranking of area high school softball teams:
1. Methuen 21-5
2. Whittier 18-5
3. Phillips 13-3
4. Windham 14-8
5. Salem 13-6
Honorable mention: North Andover (12-9), Haverhill (12-9), Central Catholic (13-11), Andover (12-10)
