Name, Position: JILLIAN MCCOY, Pitcher

Future plans: Sacred Heart University, Education

Coach Jason Smith: “Jill is a true leader that works extremely hard and is so easy to coach.  In the circle, she is tough as nails, smart, and ultra-focused.  She is a good communicator who does things the right way and makes good choices.”

 

Name, Position: CLAUDIA CROWE, Second Base

Future plans: Stonehill (Field Hockey)

Coach Jason Smith: “Claudia has extremely high expectations of herself and it shows with her work ethic.  She gives you 110% each day.  Her softball IQ and quickness on the field will be missed.  She is easily coached and has a ton of perseverance.”

Name, Position: DANA LITTLEFIELD, Outfield/DH

Future plans: WPI

Coach Jason Smith: “Dana overcame huge obstacles after suffering major knee injuries her sophomore year.  It is very difficult to be a designated hitter/player, but she excelled and embraced that role.  She is a great teammate and fun to be around.  Dana is a quiet leader on the field and so clutch at the plate.”

 

Name, Position: KERRI HORAN, Outfield

Future plans: Suffolk University

Coach Jason Smith: “Kerri is one of the fastest players I have ever coached.  Her speed and willingness to take risks on the bases paid off for us more often than not.  She has lots of energy and a terrific sense of humor.”

Name, Position: KATELYN MONTGOMERY, Outfield

Future plans: UMass Lowell

Coach Jason Smith: “Katelyn is an amazing young lady and student.  She always had a great attitude and would do anything that coaches asked her to do.  She worked extremely hard and was ready to go at a moment’s notice.  Katelyn was also a captain for me in swimming.”

Tags

Recommended for you