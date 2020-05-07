Name, Position: JILLIAN MCCOY, Pitcher
Future plans: Sacred Heart University, Education
Coach Jason Smith: “Jill is a true leader that works extremely hard and is so easy to coach. In the circle, she is tough as nails, smart, and ultra-focused. She is a good communicator who does things the right way and makes good choices.”
Name, Position: CLAUDIA CROWE, Second Base
Future plans: Stonehill (Field Hockey)
Coach Jason Smith: “Claudia has extremely high expectations of herself and it shows with her work ethic. She gives you 110% each day. Her softball IQ and quickness on the field will be missed. She is easily coached and has a ton of perseverance.”
Name, Position: DANA LITTLEFIELD, Outfield/DH
Future plans: WPI
Coach Jason Smith: “Dana overcame huge obstacles after suffering major knee injuries her sophomore year. It is very difficult to be a designated hitter/player, but she excelled and embraced that role. She is a great teammate and fun to be around. Dana is a quiet leader on the field and so clutch at the plate.”
Name, Position: KERRI HORAN, Outfield
Future plans: Suffolk University
Coach Jason Smith: “Kerri is one of the fastest players I have ever coached. Her speed and willingness to take risks on the bases paid off for us more often than not. She has lots of energy and a terrific sense of humor.”
Name, Position: KATELYN MONTGOMERY, Outfield
Future plans: UMass Lowell
Coach Jason Smith: “Katelyn is an amazing young lady and student. She always had a great attitude and would do anything that coaches asked her to do. She worked extremely hard and was ready to go at a moment’s notice. Katelyn was also a captain for me in swimming.”
