Hockey has been undeniably unusual for Methuen’s Colby Scott this summer in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been weird coming back to hockey,” said Scott. “Every time I play, I have to get my equipment on in the parking lot. It is definitely not ideal. But it is good to be back.”
After a breakout season for Methuen High over the winter as a junior, Scott is currently showing his talent in the 46th annual Hockey Night in Boston Boys Major Showcase.
Scott is playing for the Suburban team in the tournament, which runs from July 29-Aug. 2 at the Salem (N.H.) ICenter. The tourney was moved from the Haverhill Valley Forum to New Hampshire due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I’m very, very excited,” said Scott. “I haven’t played a game of hockey in so long. I just want to go out and play. Hockey Night in Boston is great hockey. You meet a lot of people from the sport and they’re always good, competitive games.”
Last winter, Scott was named to the Eagle-Tribune boys hockey All-Star team after finishing fifth in the area in goals (team-high 16) and adding 12 assists. He was also selected All-Merrimack Valley Conference and earned team MVP. And his coach is already excited to see what he will do next winter for the Rangers.
“Colby will be one of the top players in the league this coming winter,” said Methuen head coach Bill Blackwell. “He is a very skilled offensive player with explosive speed.”
Scott is showing off that scoring touch and speed in the elite Hockey Night in Boston, which features talent from every New England state. The coronavirus has limited travel for teams from throughout the US and Canada that traditionally participate.
“(Hockey Night in Boston) is great competition,” said Scott. “Playing with and against players that are better than me is a huge benefit. I can watch what they do and improve my skills.”
Scott cracked the Methuen varsity lineup as a sophomore. He opened the season on the third line, then at midseason was promoted to the top line. He finished that winter with two goals.
As a junior, Scott was again on the top line, part of a dangerous trio of Methuen scorers, playing alongside Ethan Schena (12 goals, team-high 29 points) and Aidan Hollingsworth (12 goals).
Scott kicked off last winter with a bang, scoring two goals, including the overtime game-winner in the Rangers’ season-opening 4-3 win over Concord-Carlisle.
“My favorite memory was when I scored my first overtime winner ever last season,” he said. “It was an amazing moment, and it’s my favorite for sure.”
Scott notched his first varsity hat trick in a win over Newton South, and added two goals in a win over Wayland.
“I was pretty proud of how I played last season,” he said. “I really improved in confidence last year. I think I became a more confident player with the puck, and with the pace of play all together. Some of my greatest strengths on the ice are my speed and size, and also my edge work and balance.”
Scott now hopes his experience this summer will lead to another big winter for the Rangers as a senior, as long as it is not disrupted by the coronavirus.
Hockey Night in Boston Locals
Here’s a look at the locals playing in this summer’s Hockey Night in Boston Boys Major Showcase by team:
Central/West: Jesse Pelletier, Pelham/Worcester Academy
Merrimack Valley: Tim Berube, North Andover; AJ Harb, Methuen; Nick Herald, North Andover; Seth Robinson, Haverhill/Avon Old Farm
New England: Evan Moore, Salem; Patrick Moran, North Andover; Jack Pascucci, North Andover/Governor’s Academy; Owen Atkinson, Haverhill/St. John’s Prep; Timmy Kobelski, Andover
Northern New England: Charlie Addesa, Andover/Worcester Railers Juniors; Tyler Anastasi, Andover/Boston Hockey Academy; Owen Brea, Windham
North Shore: Jack Brezner, Andover; Evan Foskett, Haverhill; Patrick Green, North Andover/Brewster Academy; Sam Murray, Andover/Pingree; Anthony Previte, Andover; Tommy Tavenner, Andover/Pingree; Brady Ferreira, Haverhill
Northeast: Tyler Cullen, Haverhill/Central Catholic
Suburban: Jackson Petisce, Methuen; Colby Scott, Methuen; Owen Christopher, Andover/Brooks
