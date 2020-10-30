Although Methuen sophomore Sam Driend never seriously considered going to Central Catholic, she may owe the school some gratitude.
And so, too, might Methuen volleyball coach Matt Twomey.
That’s because Central is the root of Driend’s background in volleyball and her love for the sport, both of which are extensive for a sophomore.
“When I was 6-years-old, I went to some Central volleyball games because my father and great grandfather went there,” said Driend. “I liked it, especially the team aspect of it, and wanted to give it a try. My parents signed me up at the Salem Boys and Girls Club and I’ve been playing ever since.
“I had played soccer and done gymnastics, but didn’t like them. I loved volleyball from the start. You have to be skilled, but I love it especially because of the family aspect of it. To be successful, you have to connect with everyone and play as a team.”
Once she made the commitment, Driend has spent much more time playing volleyball than your usual sophomore. She’s been playing club volleyball since she was 8-years-old, including the last three with the Mill City national team.
In eighth grade with Mill City, she played in the nationals in Florida and her team qualified for nationals again this year. A year-round volleyball player, she is also heavily involved with beach volleyball in the summer.
Not that she needed much enticement, but a former Mill City player and Central Catholic standout, Olivia Hall, has served as somewhat of a role model.
“Her leadership and skills on the court are so amazing,” said Driend, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter for the Rangers. “I would love to play to her level and beyond. I want to keep playing as long as I can.”
With her love of the sport, Driend has always enjoyed practice. But it’s become more of a positive obsession this year in the days of hybrid learning.
“I love practice no matter what but getting out of the house and going to practice now is even better,” she said. “I just really look forward to it.”
All of the practice over the years has obviously paid off. A rare starter as a freshman, Driend had 200 kills last year when the Rangers were 11-9 and she had 53 kills after just three matches this fall. She is clearly a catalyst for a young squad that won its first three matches. And the best is yet to come according to Twomey.
“I think she has the potential to be the best player in this league by the time gets to her senior year, and she’s one of the best now,” said Twomey. “It’s really rare to get a freshman to come in and contribute the way she has. I have had freshmen that have made varsity before, but none who have stepped in and had an immediate impact the way she has.
“A lot of that is because Sami is a sponge. The best thing about her is that she wants to be coached, and critiqued, so that she can continue to get better. She has a tremendous work ethic, and her drive to be out on the court is something that you love to see as a coach.”
When asked of her goal for this year, Driend said that “First, I was just hoping to have a season (because of coronavirus). I was hoping to have 300 kills this year but that’ll be hard because we’re playing less games.”
From Twomey’s perspective, getting a skilled and highly experienced player like Driend as a freshman is a huge plus and he’s going to have that positive experience again in two years when she is a senior.
That’s because Driend’s younger sister, Kathryn, is a talented seventh grader who is projected to be taller than her and is already practicing with the high school team.
“She (Kathryn) is amazing and will be ready to play right away when she’s a freshman,” said Driend.
Just like her older sister.
Tenacious Tierney
While sophomore Sam Driend has already become a leader for the Methuen volleyball team as a sophomore, junior Kaitlyn Tierney has been an unsung hero. A captain and defensive standout, she is playing her first athletic contests in a year since coming off an ACL tears in early October last year.
