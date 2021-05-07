HAVERHILL — Cam Roper had no returning starters greeting his long-awaited initial season as Methuen High head coach, but that doesn’t mean the Rangers aren’t experienced enough to take advantage of an opportunity.
Visiting Methuen used three walks, three ground ball singles and a bloop double — all with two outs — to score four first-inning runs before escaping with a 5-3 victory over Haverhill Thursday afternoon at Trinity Stadium.
“The group is really meshing, and without a lot of varsity experience,” said Roper, a former Lowell pitching coach who was hired by Methuen in January of 2020 before that spring season was cancelled by COVID.
“We have no returning starters. We have a couple of guys who had a cup of coffee with the varsity as young guys (in 2019). I like the mesh of this team. We work hard and work together.”
After a couple weak grounders resulted in two easy outs to open the first, Methuen caught a break when Jomari Rosa’s 35-foot grounder resulted in a single. A walk to Luis Tejada brought up Sam Kalivas, whose pop up found no-man’s land in right field, sending Rosa and Tejada home.
A walk to Matt Pappalardo led to a bouncing single to right by Nick Avellani that drove Kalivas home.
“It wasn’t the best hit, but I’ll definitely take it,” Kalivas said of his bloop double. “It got two RBIs, and I scored myself, so I’ll definitely take three runs.”
An Owen Sullivan walk and ground-ball single from No. 9 hitter Isaiah Decocq provided a 4-0 lead.
“We have a bunch of guys who grind out at bats,” Roper said. “We had two quick outs and then you score four runs. You like to see that. Our three-four guys get on and then Sammy Kalivas hits a ball down the right-field line that finds a spot of grass and it turns into a couple runs with guys running the bases hard.”
Three more walks in the third and a run-scoring fielder’s choice by Jackson Petisce gave Methuen a 5-0 lead.
Haverhill got on the board in the bottom of the third, which began with back-to-back singles by Sam Boyer and Kelvin Arias-Diroche. An outfield error loaded the bases for the Hillies. An infield single by Ryan Brown then drove in Boyer while both Arias Diroche and Mark Casto scored on wild pitches, cutting the deficit to 5-3.
The Hillies threatened again with two outs in the fourth, but starting right fielder Kalivas stepped in for starter Jamari Rosa to strand two runners. The junior right hander then went the final three innings, allowing two base runners on two hits while striking out four.
“My coaches told me I might be relieving, so I was ready when they called my name,” said Kalivas, who was making his first varsity appearance on the mound. “It felt really good. It’s the first game in over 500 days, and it felt good to go out there and get the (win) with the boys.”
Haverhill also received a strong relief outing from Ryan Brown, who allowed one hit and two walks over the final five innings with a pair of strikeouts.
“I think there was more good than not good,” Haverhill coach Paul Sartori said. “I think both teams played well in the field. I think we were a little rusty at the plate since we haven’t faced live pitching. But all in all, that was a quality 5-3 game for a first game of the season.
“I give them credit because they made more plays than us. Our schedule is great because we play them (tonight) and get a chance to get back at them.”
Methuen 5, Haverhill 3
Methuen (5): Jackson Petisce ss 3-0-0, Zach Tavares lf-rf 3-0-0. Jason Silverio cr 0-0-0, Jomari Rosa p-cf 4-1-2, Luis Tejada 3b 3-1-0, Sam Kalivas rf-p 4-1-1, Matt Pappalardo 1b 2-2-0, Nick Avellani cf-lf 3-0-2, Owen Sullivan 2b 1-0-0, Isaiah Decocq c 3-0-1. Totals 26-5-6
Haverhill (3): Jake Hurrell c 3-0-1, Mark Casto rf 4-1-0, Ryan Brown cf-p 3-0-1, Shawn Joubert p-2b 3-0-0, Elijah Moses 1b 2-0-0, Cole Farmer 3b 3-0-1, Patrick Kelleher lf 2-0-0, Sam Boyer 2b-cf 3-1-1, Kelvin Arias Diroche ss 2-1-1
RBI: Methuen — Kalivas 2, Petisce, Avellani, Decocq; Haverhill — Brwn
WP: Kalivas (3 1/3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 4), Also: Rosa (3 2/3, 3, 3, 1, 4, 4); LP: Joubert (2,5,5,5,5,0). Also: Brown (5,1,0,0,2,2)
Methuen (1-0): 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 5
Haverhill (0-1): 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3
